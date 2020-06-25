Academics

Alabama State Dominates in the SWAC Academic Awards.

Hornets wins second consecutive SWAC Academic Award
Posted on

Courtesy of Alabama State Athletics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | For the second consecutive year, the Alabama State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics was awarded the All-Academic Achievement Award from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) based on the percentage of student-athletes with a 3.0 grade point average or better.

“Our student-athletes continue to shine in competition and in the classroom,” Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jennifer Lynne Williams said. “They faced obstacles never before seen in our lifetime and persevered through the pandemic to again put up high academic numbers. To have student-athletes representing all 18 of our sports finish with a 3.0 GPA of higher is tremendous. To be able to win this award in consecutive years speaks volumes about the determination that our student-athletes and academic support staff show each day to be the best.”

Alabama State placed a league-high 236 student-athletes on the All-Academic Team, 37 more than any other institution and finished the year with 72 percent of their student-athletes named All-Academic. Click here to see full list.

Alabama State Dominates in the SWAC Academic Awards.
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top