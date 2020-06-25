Alabama State Dominates in the SWAC Academic Awards.

Courtesy of Alabama State Athletics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | For the second consecutive year, the Alabama State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics was awarded the All-Academic Achievement Award from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) based on the percentage of student-athletes with a 3.0 grade point average or better.

“Our student-athletes continue to shine in competition and in the classroom,” Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jennifer Lynne Williams said. “They faced obstacles never before seen in our lifetime and persevered through the pandemic to again put up high academic numbers. To have student-athletes representing all 18 of our sports finish with a 3.0 GPA of higher is tremendous. To be able to win this award in consecutive years speaks volumes about the determination that our student-athletes and academic support staff show each day to be the best.”

Alabama State placed a league-high 236 student-athletes on the All-Academic Team, 37 more than any other institution and finished the year with 72 percent of their student-athletes named All-Academic. Click here to see full list.