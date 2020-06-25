2020 Detroit Football Classic Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The Detroit Football Classic Weekend has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The contest between Tennessee State and Southern University was scheduled to be the season opener for both teams at Ford Field in Detroit on September 5.
“We understand the importance of the health and safety of everyone due to COVID-19 and made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Detroit Football Classic Weekend,” said Cheryl Parks Ajamu, Owner and Executive Producer of the Detroit Football Classic Weekend.
This marks the second cancellation for Tennessee State football effecting the first two weeks of the 2020 season. A week ago, the Southern Heritage Classic, set for Sept. 12 at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn., due to complications with the corona virus.
Statement from TSU Director of Athletics, Dr. Mikki Allen
“Anytime two storied HBCU programs such as Tennessee State University and Southern University are expected to play at a neutral site, there is always a high-level of anticipation and excitement. The fact that the 2020 Detroit Football Classic was canceled this year is very unfortunate. However, I respect the decision that was made by Cheryl Parks Ajamu and the Ajamu Management group in relation to COVID-19.”
Tennessee State will continue to explore options to schedule alternative games for the first two weeks of the 2020 season.