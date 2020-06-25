2020 Football

2020 Detroit Football Classic Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Another Classic that will have to wait until next year.
Posted on

Courtesy of TSU Athletics

The Detroit Football Classic Weekend has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The contest between Tennessee State and Southern University was scheduled to be the season opener for both teams at Ford Field in Detroit on September 5.

“We understand the importance of the health and safety of everyone due to COVID-19 and made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Detroit Football Classic Weekend,” said Cheryl Parks Ajamu, Owner and Executive Producer of the Detroit Football Classic Weekend.

This marks the second cancellation for Tennessee State football effecting the first two weeks of the 2020 season. A week ago, the Southern Heritage Classic, set for Sept. 12 at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn., due to complications with the corona virus.

Statement from TSU Director of Athletics, Dr. Mikki Allen
“Anytime two storied HBCU programs such as Tennessee State University and Southern University are expected to play at a neutral site, there is always a high-level of anticipation and excitement. The fact that the 2020 Detroit Football Classic was canceled this year is very unfortunate.  However, I respect the decision that was made by Cheryl Parks Ajamu and the Ajamu Management group in relation to COVID-19.”

Tennessee State will continue to explore options to schedule alternative games for the first two weeks of the 2020 season.

2020 Detroit Football Classic Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Concerns
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top