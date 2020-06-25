Come on home fam: ‘Racial Insensitivity’ Causes Liberty University Football Players to Enter Transfer Portal

Is an HBCU the logical move for cornerbacks Kei’trel Clark and Tayvion Land who announced on Monday (June 22) that they will be entering their names into the transfer portal?
A decision that is “Bigger than football”.
Just weeks after sophomore Asia Todd announced her plans to transfer from the LU women’s basketball team due to the ‘Racial Insensitivities’, Clark and Land took to Twitter to announce their plans to transfer from the university as well.
There has been a lot of talk lately about top level black athletes coming to HBCUs, will these LU cornerbacks be next in line? This is certainly a possible trend that could shake up college athletics as we know it.
Both cornerbacks urged fans to “Please respect my decision” in posts that detail their plans to no longer play football for the Flames.
“Due to the cultural incompetent [sic] within multiple levels of leadership, it does not line up with my code of ethics. So therefore I had to do what I felt like was right in my heart and I pray that you support me and pray for me as I find a new home to further my education and football career.“
This decision to transfer comes after Liberty University president Jerry Falwell’s tweet, which was directed at Governor Ralph Northam. The tweet included a face mask with a photo of someone in blackface and another in KKK garb. This photo was found in the governor’s medical school yearbook.
Falwell has since apologized for his tweet but several African American Staff members have also left the school citing “racially insensitive leadership and culture”.
The transfers of these rising sophomores majorly impacts the Liberty football program as these two top prospects were slated to start in the upcoming 2020 season.
Kei’Trel Clark started at corner all 13 games for the Flames last year in his freshman season.
Additionally Tayvion Land, the highest rated recruit in school history, played in 11 games as a true freshman and was an integral part to the Liberty Defense.
An HBCU would definitely welcome these prospects with open arms.