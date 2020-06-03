MEAC APR Award Winner Announced

NORFOLK, Va. —North Carolina A&T State has been awarded the 2019-20 Academic Performance Rate (APR) award, the conference office has announced.
“The ultimate goal is to develop and graduate our student-athletes. Congratulations to North Carolina A&T State University, including Chancellor Dr. Harold L. Martin, Sr., Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III and the administrators, coaches, student-athletes and support staff for winning the Academic Performance Rate award,” MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis E. Thomas said.