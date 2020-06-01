Big South Conference issues statement on racism in America

As protests and civil unrest continue to unfold across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death, college athletics is attempting to find its voice in the matter. On Monday the Big South Conference released the following statement.

Statement from the Big South Conference. pic.twitter.com/9Kq0TkjSO3 — Big South Conference (@BigSouthSports) June 1, 2020

“The strength of the Big South Conference is the positive impact the diversity of our membership has on our ability to work with, respect, and love each other. The recent events reflecting the racism that continues to exist is heartbreaking and contrary to all that we stand for. There is no place for it at our institutions, in our communities, or in this country. The Big South will continue to work with our institutional leadership, including our student-athletes, to foster understanding and support for all individuals. We will lead by example.”

The Big South has eleven full-time member institutions and three associate members. Hampton University joined the conference in 2018 and North Carolina A&T State University will join in 2021. Both schools left the MEAC to join the Big South.