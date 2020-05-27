Top Five 2010s: MEAC Quarterbacks

A decade is an eternity in college football. Ten years can span two complete signing classes, if they are on the five-year plan, or up to two-and-a-half.



The 2020 football season, whenever it starts, will mark the start of a new decade of HBCU football. For now let’s take a look back at the top quarterbacks of the last decade, first for the MEAC.

Honorable Mention:

Chris Walley, Norfolk State (2010-11)

Chris Walley only played two seasons at Norfolk State, but he left his mark in the 757. He started his career at Joilet, but the Tallahassee native found his way to Norfolk State with two years of eligibility remaining. He had a solid junior campaign, completing better than 61 percent of his passes and throwing for 10 touchdowns in NSU’s ball-control offense.

The 2011 season was a special one for NSU and its quarterback. The school claimed its only title since joining the MEAC in the late 1990s behind Walley. He completed 69 percent of his passes for 19 touchdowns to just eight interceptions all season, throwing for nearly 2,700 yards. He was named the conference’s co-Offensive Player of the Year along with North Carolina A&T running back Mike Mayhew.

NSU’s 2011 title would be taken away due to NCAA violations, however, Walley left his mark in his brief career. His 406 completions are currently 16th in MEAC history.