Division II HBCUs rack up in 2020 NCAA Indoor Track & Field All-America Awards

Courtesy of USTFCCCA Communications
NEW ORLEANS – All-Americans for the 2020 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field season were announced on Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
Normal policies dictate that All-America honors are awarded based on classifications of performance at the NCAA Championships.
Due to the cancellation of the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships, the Executive Committee adopted the following criteria:
- Based on the posted startlist for the national championships announced by the NCAA, the following will be recognized as All-America for the 2020 indoor track & field season:
- Individual events: ALL student-athletes listed on the startlist for the anticipated event.
- Relay events: The four student-athletes per anticipated relay who produced the performance that was declared and accepted into their event.
- There will not be a distinction of “first-team” or “second-team” to these recognitions.
A total of 716 honors were handed out to 117 different institutions on Tuesday.
Blue Tigers on the prowl
Division II HBCUs racked up a total of 48 All-American honors. For the men, Lincoln (Mo.) and Saint Augustine’s both walked away with more than 10 All-American honors. For the women, Lincoln (Mo.) dominated once again with 11 All-American honors. Both Fayetteville State and Saint Augustine’s were close behind with six honors each.
Men’s Awards
|MEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Ryan Brown
|SO
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|MEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Ryan Brown
|SO
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|MEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Kizan David
|JR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|MEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Kizan David
|JR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Javan Gray
|JR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Javan Gray
|JR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Carlon Hosten
|FR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Carlon Hosten
|FR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Colby Jennings Jr
|FR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Colby Jennings Jr
|FR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|MEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Salif Mane
|FR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
CIAA Schools
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Derick St. Jean
|SO
|Claflin
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Jalen Jones
|SO
|Saint Augustine’s
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|MEN
|All-America
|4×400 Relay
|Jalen Jones
|SO
|Saint Augustine’s
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|MEN
|All-America
|4×400 Relay
|Phillip Marcelle
|SO
|Saint Augustine’s
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Phillip Marcelle
|SO
|Saint Augustine’s
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Phillip Marcelle
|SO
|Saint Augustine’s
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Kurt Modeste
|SO
|Saint Augustine’s
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|MEN
|All-America
|4×400 Relay
|Kurt Modeste
|SO
|Saint Augustine’s
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Brandon Parris
|SR
|Saint Augustine’s
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|MEN
|All-America
|4×400 Relay
|Brandon Parris
|SR
|Saint Augustine’s
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Shivnarine Smalling
|JR
|Saint Augustine’s
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|MEN
All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Quincy Watts
|SO
|Virginia State
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
Women’s Awards
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4×400 Relay
|Tawana Allen
|SO
|Fayetteville State
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4×400 Relay
|Jerinique Brooks
|SR
|Fayetteville State
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Jerinique Brooks
|SR
|Fayetteville State
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Mya Johnson
|JR
|Fayetteville State
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4×400 Relay
|Mya Johnson
|JR
|Fayetteville State
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4×400 Relay
|Carisha Leonard
|JR
|Fayetteville State
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|WOMEN
|All-Ameirca
|Triple Jump
|Alisha St. Louis
|JR
|Johnson C. Smith
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
WOMEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Kelly-Ann Beckford
|FR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Mile
|Kelly-Ann Beckford
|FR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Kelly-Ann Beckford
|FR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Triple Jump
|Rusheda Blake
|SR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4×400 Relay
|Kissi-Ann Brown
|SR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Kissi-Ann Brown
|SR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Kissi-Ann Brown
|SR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4×400 Relay
|Dylann Core
|SO
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Chrissani May
|FR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|WOMEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Chrissani May
|FR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4×400 Relay
|Chrissani May
|FR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Rene Medley
|SR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Rene Medley
|SR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Christine Moss
|SR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4×400 Relay
|Christine Moss
|SR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Christine Moss
|SR
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Distance Medley Relay
|Melissa Tyme
|SO
|Lincoln (Mo.)
|MIAA
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4×400 Relay
|Jaria Hoyte
|SO
|Saint Augustine’s
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Jaria Hoyte
|SO
|Saint Augustine’s
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Shannon Kalawan
|JR
|Saint Augustine’s
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4×400 Relay
|Shannon Kalawan
|JR
|Saint Augustine’s
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Danielle Scantlebury
|SO
|Saint Augustine’s
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4×400 Relay
|Danielle Scantlebury
|SO
|Saint Augustine’s
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|WOMEN
|All-America
|4×400 Relay
|Davia Smith
|SR
|Saint Augustine’s
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Cierra Thompson
|SR
|Winston-Salem State
|CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)