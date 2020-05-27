Division II HBCUs rack up in 2020 NCAA Indoor Track & Field All-America Awards

Courtesy of USTFCCCA Communications

NEW ORLEANS – All-Americans for the 2020 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field season were announced on Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Normal policies dictate that All-America honors are awarded based on classifications of performance at the NCAA Championships.

Due to the cancellation of the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships, the Executive Committee adopted the following criteria:

Based on the posted startlist for the national championships announced by the NCAA, the following will be recognized as All-America for the 2020 indoor track & field season: Individual events: ALL student-athletes listed on the startlist for the anticipated event. Relay events: The four student-athletes per anticipated relay who produced the performance that was declared and accepted into their event.

There will not be a distinction of “first-team” or “second-team” to these recognitions.

A total of 716 honors were handed out to 117 different institutions on Tuesday.

Blue Tigers on the prowl

Division II HBCUs racked up a total of 48 All-American honors. For the men, Lincoln (Mo.) and Saint Augustine’s both walked away with more than 10 All-American honors. For the women, Lincoln (Mo.) dominated once again with 11 All-American honors. Both Fayetteville State and Saint Augustine’s were close behind with six honors each.

Men’s Awards

CIAA Schools

Women’s Awards