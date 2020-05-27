Claflin

Division II HBCUs rack up in 2020 NCAA Indoor Track & Field All-America Awards

Lincoln (Mo.) leads the way in 2020 NCAA Indoor Track & Field All-America Awards.

Posted on

Courtesy of USTFCCCA Communications

NEW ORLEANS – All-Americans for the 2020 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field season were announced on Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Normal policies dictate that All-America honors are awarded based on classifications of performance at the NCAA Championships.

Due to the cancellation of the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships, the Executive Committee adopted the following criteria:

  • Based on the posted startlist for the national championships announced by the NCAA, the following will be recognized as All-America for the 2020 indoor track & field season:
    • Individual events: ALL student-athletes listed on the startlist for the anticipated event.
    • Relay events: The four student-athletes per anticipated relay who produced the performance that was declared and accepted into their event.
  • There will not be a distinction of “first-team” or “second-team” to these recognitions.

A total of 716 honors were handed out to 117 different institutions on Tuesday.

Blue Tigers on the prowl

Division II HBCUs racked up a total of 48 All-American honors. For the men, Lincoln (Mo.) and Saint Augustine’s both walked away with more than 10 All-American honors. For the women, Lincoln (Mo.) dominated once again with 11 All-American honors. Both Fayetteville State and Saint Augustine’s were close behind with six honors each.

Men’s Awards

MENAll-AmericaTriple JumpRyan BrownSOLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
MENAll-AmericaLong JumpRyan BrownSOLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
MENAll-AmericaLong JumpKizan DavidJRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
MENAll-AmericaTriple JumpKizan DavidJRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
MENAll-America60 MetersJavan GrayJRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
MENAll-America200 MetersJavan GrayJRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
MENAll-America200 MetersCarlon HostenFRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
MENAll-America60 MetersCarlon HostenFRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
MENAll-America200 MetersColby Jennings JrFRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
MENAll-America400 MetersColby Jennings JrFRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
MENAll-AmericaTriple JumpSalif ManeFRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA

CIAA Schools

MENAll-America400 Meters Derick St. JeanSOClaflin CIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
MENAll-America400 MetersJalen JonesSOSaint Augustine’sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
MENAll-America4×400 RelayJalen JonesSOSaint Augustine’sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
MENAll-America4×400 RelayPhillip MarcelleSOSaint Augustine’sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
MENAll-America400 MetersPhillip MarcelleSOSaint Augustine’sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
MENAll-America200 MetersPhillip MarcelleSOSaint Augustine’sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
MENAll-America200 MetersKurt ModesteSOSaint Augustine’sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
MENAll-America4×400 RelayKurt ModesteSOSaint Augustine’sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
MENAll-America400 MetersBrandon ParrisSRSaint Augustine’sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
MENAll-America4×400 RelayBrandon ParrisSRSaint Augustine’sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
MENAll-America60 MetersShivnarine SmallingJRSaint Augustine’sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
MEN
All-America		60 Meter HurdlesQuincy WattsSOVirginia StateCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)

Women’s Awards

WOMENAll-America4×400 RelayTawana AllenSOFayetteville StateCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
WOMENAll-America4×400 RelayJerinique BrooksSRFayetteville StateCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
WOMENAll-America200 MetersJerinique BrooksSRFayetteville StateCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
WOMENAll-America400 MetersMya JohnsonJRFayetteville StateCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
WOMENAll-America4×400 RelayMya JohnsonJRFayetteville StateCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
WOMENAll-America4×400 RelayCarisha LeonardJRFayetteville StateCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
WOMENAll-AmeircaTriple JumpAlisha St. LouisJRJohnson C. SmithCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)

WOMEN		All-America800 MetersKelly-Ann BeckfordFRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
WOMENAll-AmericaMileKelly-Ann BeckfordFRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayKelly-Ann BeckfordFRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
WOMENAll-AmericaTriple JumpRusheda BlakeSRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
WOMENAll-America4×400 RelayKissi-Ann BrownSRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
WOMENAll-America400 MetersKissi-Ann BrownSRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayKissi-Ann BrownSRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
WOMENAll-America4×400 RelayDylann CoreSOLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayChrissani MayFRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
WOMENAll-America800 MetersChrissani MayFRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
WOMENAll-America4×400 RelayChrissani MayFRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
WOMENAll-America200 MetersRene MedleySRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
WOMENAll-America60 MetersRene MedleySRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
WOMENAll-America200 MetersChristine MossSRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
WOMENAll-America4×400 RelayChristine MossSRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
WOMENAll-America400 MetersChristine MossSRLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
WOMENAll-AmericaDistance Medley RelayMelissa TymeSOLincoln (Mo.)MIAA
WOMENAll-America4×400 RelayJaria HoyteSOSaint Augustine’sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
WOMENAll-America400 MetersJaria HoyteSOSaint Augustine’sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
WOMENAll-America400 MetersShannon KalawanJRSaint Augustine’sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
WOMENAll-America4×400 RelayShannon KalawanJRSaint Augustine’sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
WOMENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesDanielle ScantleburySOSaint Augustine’sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
WOMENAll-America4×400 RelayDanielle ScantleburySOSaint Augustine’sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
WOMENAll-America4×400 RelayDavia SmithSRSaint Augustine’sCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)
WOMENAll-America60 MetersCierra ThompsonSRWinston-Salem StateCIAA (Central Intercollegiate)

Division II HBCUs rack up in 2020 NCAA Indoor Track & Field All-America Awards
Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top