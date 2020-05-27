Alcorn State planning on another championship football season

Courtesy: Alcorn State Athletics
Dear Alcornite,
During a challenging and unconventional time like this, I want to personally reach out to our loyal fan base and thank you for your continued support of Alcorn State University. Our success, especially in athletics, would not be possible without those who’ve believed in us the most and have backed us from the beginning.
Over the last six years, our football program has won six SWAC East Division titles and four SWAC Championships. This includes the last two title games that were played on our home field at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium, where the crowd energized our team and gave Alcorn a tremendous advantage.
For Alcorn football, there’s once again great anticipation for the upcoming season. With the return of the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, along with the SWAC Coach of the Year and both offensive and defensive coordinators, expectations remain high and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come.
At the same time, we also acknowledge the uncertainty of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the effect it may have on all sports, as well as our supporters. The Coronavirus has diminished our ability to develop plans in the short-term, but has not diminished our passion and optimism for Alcorn and our aspirations for the future.
To keep you updated, the plan right now is to continue all sports as scheduled for the 2020-21 year. Season ticket sales and renewals for the upcoming football season are still available and play a very significant role in our success. We need your assistance during this very unprecedented time as we continue to strive for superiority in the league.
Alcorn State University is committed to making all possible precautions for everyone’s safety as we closely adhere to all state-wide and nation-wide guidelines. Our goal is to continue to “Pack The Jack” and create the ultimate atmosphere for our student-athletes.
Our first home game is Saturday, Sept. 12 against Fort Valley State, and we also host Virginia-Lynchburg, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Grambling State, Alabama State and Jackson State. If games are delayed, a refund or future credit will be awarded. We want to make 2020 a special season for everyone as we go for the three-peat.
Thank you again for your continued support of the University. We hold everyone in the Alcorn family in our hearts and will remain committed to our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans.
Fear The Brave!
Derek J. Horne
Director of Athletics, Alcorn State University