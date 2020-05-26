NCAT Leads Division I HBCUs in 2020 NCAA Indoor Track & Field All-America Awards

Courtesy of USTFCCCA
NEW ORLEANS – All-America honors for the 2020 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field season were announced on Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
Normal policies dictate that All-America honors are awarded based on classifications of performance at the NCAA Championships.
Due to the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships, the NCAA Division I Track & Field Executive Committee adopted the following criteria:
- Based on the post-medical scratches startlist for the national championships posted on Wednesday, March 11 at 9:24 p.m., local, the following will be recognized as All-America for the 2020 indoor track & field season:
- Individual events: ALL student-athletes listed on the startlist for the anticipated event.
- Relay events: The four student-athletes per anticipated relay who produced the performance that was declared and accepted into their event. Those listed as alternates will not be recognized.
- There will not be a distinction of “first-team”, “second-team”, or “honorable mention” to these recognitions.
Thus, a total of 671 honors were handed out to 119 different institutions on Tuesday.
Aggies leading the way
North Carolina A&T led all of the Division 1 HBCUs with nine athletes–both men and women– being named All-Americans.
Below is the list of HBCU athletes that were recognized by the USTFCCCA as All-Americans for the 2020 Indoor Track & Field season.
Men
|MEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Joseph Amoah
|SR
|Coppin State
|MEAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Abbas Abbkar
|SR
|North Carolina A&T
|MEAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Jaylen Mitchell
|SR
|North Carolina A&T
|MEAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Randolph Ross
|FR
|North Carolina A&T
|MEAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4×400 Relay
|Randolph Ross
|FR
|North Carolina A&T
|MEAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4×400 Relay
|Akeem Sirleaf
|SR
|North Carolina A&T
|MEAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4×400 Relay
|Trevor Stewart
|JR
|North Carolina A&T
|MEAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Trevor Stewart
|JR
|North Carolina A&T
|MEAC
|E
|MEN
|All-America
|4×400 Relay
|Elijah Young
|SR
|North Carolina A&T
|MEAC
|E
Women
|WOMEN
|All-America
|400 Meters
|Na’Asha Robinson
|SR
|Alabama A&M
|SWAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|Long Jump
|Monae’ Nichols
|JR
|Bethune-Cookman
|MEAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|800 Meters
|Martha Bissah
|SR
|Norfolk State
|MEAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Kiara Grant
|JR
|Norfolk State
|MEAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Kiara Grant
|JR
|Norfolk State
|MEAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Madeleine Akobundu
|SR
|North Carolina A&T
|MEAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Paula Salmon
|SO
|North Carolina A&T
|MEAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|60 Meters
|Cambrea Sturgis
|SO
|North Carolina A&T
|MEAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All-America
|200 Meters
|Cambrea Sturgis
|SO
|North Carolina A&T
|MEAC
|E
|WOMEN
|All- America
|High Jump
|Ja’Sha Sloan
|JR
|Prairie View A&M
SWAC
|E