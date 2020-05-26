Alabama A&M

NCAT Leads Division I HBCUs in 2020 NCAA Indoor Track & Field All-America Awards

USTFCCCA announces All-America Awards for the 2020 Division I Indoor Track & Field season.

Courtesy of USTFCCCA

NEW ORLEANS – All-America honors for the 2020 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field season were announced on Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Normal policies dictate that All-America honors are awarded based on classifications of performance at the NCAA Championships.

Due to the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships, the NCAA Division I Track & Field Executive Committee adopted the following criteria:

  • Based on the post-medical scratches startlist for the national championships posted on Wednesday, March 11 at 9:24 p.m., local, the following will be recognized as All-America for the 2020 indoor track & field season:
    • Individual events: ALL student-athletes listed on the startlist for the anticipated event.
    • Relay events: The four student-athletes per anticipated relay who produced the performance that was declared and accepted into their event. Those listed as alternates will not be recognized.
  • There will not be a distinction of “first-team”, “second-team”, or “honorable mention” to these recognitions.

Thus, a total of 671 honors were handed out to 119 different institutions on Tuesday.

Aggies leading the way

North Carolina A&T led all of the Division 1 HBCUs with nine athletes–both men and women– being named All-Americans.

Jaylan Mitchell - 2019-20 - Track & Field - North Carolina A&T

Below is the list of HBCU athletes that were recognized by the USTFCCCA as All-Americans for the 2020 Indoor Track & Field season.

Men

MENAll-America200 MetersJoseph AmoahSRCoppin StateMEACE
MENAll-America800 MetersAbbas AbbkarSRNorth Carolina A&TMEACE
MENAll-America60 MetersJaylen MitchellSRNorth Carolina A&TMEACE
MENAll-America400 MetersRandolph RossFRNorth Carolina A&TMEACE
MENAll-America4×400 RelayRandolph RossFRNorth Carolina A&TMEACE
MENAll-America4×400 RelayAkeem SirleafSRNorth Carolina A&TMEACE
MENAll-America4×400 RelayTrevor StewartJRNorth Carolina A&TMEACE
MENAll-America400 MetersTrevor StewartJRNorth Carolina A&TMEACE
MENAll-America4×400 RelayElijah YoungSRNorth Carolina A&TMEACE

Women

WOMENAll-America400 MetersNa’Asha RobinsonSRAlabama A&MSWACE
WOMENAll-AmericaLong JumpMonae’ NicholsJRBethune-CookmanMEACE
WOMENAll-America800 MetersMartha BissahSRNorfolk StateMEACE
WOMENAll-America200 MetersKiara GrantJRNorfolk StateMEACE
WOMENAll-America60 MetersKiara GrantJRNorfolk StateMEACE
WOMENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesMadeleine AkobunduSRNorth Carolina A&TMEACE
WOMENAll-America60 Meter HurdlesPaula SalmonSONorth Carolina A&TMEACE
WOMENAll-America60 MetersCambrea SturgisSONorth Carolina A&TMEACE
WOMENAll-America200 MetersCambrea SturgisSONorth Carolina A&TMEACE
WOMENAll- AmericaHigh JumpJa’Sha SloanJRPrairie View A&M
SWAC		E

