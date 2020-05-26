Central State Athletics Partners with Cleveland Food Bank

Courtesy of Central State Athletics

Click here to help Central State student-athletes in the fight against hunger

WILBERFORCE, Ohio – Central State has joined the Greater Cleveland Food Bank in the fight against hunger by starting a Virtual Food Drive. Led by the CSU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, the22 Virtual Food Drive will continue throughout the duration of the summer.

Supporters can help student-athletes reach the fundraising goal by donating to Marauder Athletics Virtual Food Drive page and sharing with family and friends.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank works to ensure that everyone has the nutritious food they need every day. They do this by distributing food to nearly 1,000 local food pantries, hot meal programs, shelters, mobile pantries, programs for the elderly, and other nonprofit agencies. The Food Bank also prepares nutritious meals in their on-site kitchen and assists eligible low income Northeast Ohioans with signing up for the SNAP program. In total, the Food Bank serve more than 300,000 people each year.

Throughout Northeast Ohio, one in six people are food insecure – meaning they may not know where their next meal will come from. Your support will help alleviate this uncertainty. Every dollar raised will help provide four meals for those in need.