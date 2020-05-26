FAMU adds a new partner to help the Athletic Giving Fund.

Courtesy of Florida A&M University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M University Athletics and the FAMU National Alumni Association (NAA) have announced a partnership to provide an additional option for giving to the Rattler Athletic Fund through Cash App.

“Launching this new platform of giving is a major move for FAMU athletics,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha said. “It was very important for us to continue the evolution of our external and fundraising practices that ensure giving at all level is convenient for donors. I greatly appreciate Associate AD- Ron Reeves , Deputy AD – Keith McCluney , NAA President Col. Gregory Clark , and the various campus units for their efforts implementing this platform.”

To give to the Rattler Atheltic Fund via Cash App, please use the cash tag $FAMURAF and please add your email in the “For” section.

“On behalf of the FAMU National Alumni Association, we are happy to partner with FAMU Athletics in support of our student-athletes,” Clark said.



Cash App is a mobile payment service, which allows users to request and transfer money to another Cash account via its Cash App or email. Users can then choose to withdraw the money with its debit Visa card, called Cash Card, in ATMs or transfer it to any local bank account.

#Follow The Rattlers

For complete coverage of Florida A&M athletics, please follow the Rattlers on social media at @FAMUAthletics (Twitter), /FAMUAth (Facebook), @famuathletics (Instagram) or visit the official home of Florida A&M Athletics at famuathletics.com.