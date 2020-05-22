Nearly 40 Norfolk State athletes bring home 4.0 GPAs

NORFOLK, Va. – The coronavirus pandemic has created many obstacles for student-athletes, not the least of which is continuing their education remotely during a shutdown.

But Spartan student-athletes turned in one of the better semesters for the NSU Department of Athletics in recent memory this spring, achieving many noteworthy successes under unprecedented circumstances.

NSU’s student-athletes moved to an online class format for the final six weeks of the semester, as campuses nationwide were shuttered during the Spartans’ spring break. That necessitated regular virtual instruction, advisory meetings and study sessions with professors, athletics academic support staff and coaches.

The Spartans passed with flying colors. Some of the notable academic achievements from the semester included:

11 teams posted a spring GPA over 3.0

29 student-athletes earned a 4.0 semester GPA

140 student-athletes now have over a 3.0 cumulative GPA

190 student-athletes earned AD Honor Roll Accolades (semester GPA over 3.0)

38 student-athletes earned their degrees in May

126 student-athletes made the Dean’s List (3.5 or better semester GPA)

Collectively, NSU’s student-athletes posted a semester GPA of 3.26, raising the department’s cumulative GPA to 3.04.

“Nothing about this transition was easy. But I believe the proactive approach of our faculty, staff, the support from our coaches, and the hard work of our student-athletes resulted in success despite the circumstances,” Rich said. “I am very proud of the effort exerted by our student-athletes this semester and I am looking forward to their return to campus.”