Livingstone College dominates CIAA academics awards for 2019-2020

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) has announced the Dr. Freddie Vaughns Highest Team Academic Award recipients for the 2019-2020 year and six Livingstone teams made the list.
This award is given annually to the team in each of the CIAA’s sponsored sports with the highest cumulative grade point average. Teams were formally recognized during the annual CIAA spring meeting.
The Livingstone men’s golf team had the nighest GPA among men’s sports with a 3.60 cumulative grade point average.
LC led the conference with a total of six teams ranked first in their particular sport, followed by Virginia Union with five.
The CIAA Highest Team G.P.A. Award was renamed prior to the 2018-19 academic year in honor of former Bowie State University Faculty Athletic Representative, Dr. Freddie Vaughns, who passed away in 2015.
|Sport
|Institution
|Team GPA
|Football
|Livingstone College
|2.84
|Volleyball
|Virginia Union University
|3.51
|Men’s Cross Country
|Shaw University
|3.33
|Women’s Cross Country
|Johnson C. Smith University
|3.58
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field
|Livingstone College
|3.14
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field
|Virginia Union University
|3.33
|Men’s Basketball
|Livingstone College
|3.15
|Women’s Basketball
|Livingstone College
|3.39
|Bowling
|Virginia Union University
|3.53
|Golf
|Livingstone College
|3.60
|Women’s Tennis
|Virginia Union University
|3.65
|Softball
|Saint Augustine’s University
|3.33
|Men’s Outdoor Track & Field
|Livingstone College
|3.17
|Women’s Outdoor Track & Field
|Virginia Union University
|3.27
|Cheerleading
|Claflin University
|3.29