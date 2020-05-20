Academics

Livingstone College dominates CIAA academics awards for 2019-2020

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announced academic award recipients for the 2019-2020 year.

Courtesy of Livingstone College Athletics

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) has announced the Dr. Freddie Vaughns Highest Team Academic Award recipients for the 2019-2020 year and six  Livingstone teams made the list.

 This award is given annually to the team in each of the CIAA’s sponsored sports with the highest cumulative grade point average. Teams were formally recognized during the annual CIAA spring meeting. 



 The Livingstone men’s golf team had the nighest GPA among men’s sports with a 3.60 cumulative grade point average.

 LC led the conference with a total of six teams ranked first in their particular sport, followed by Virginia Union with five.

The CIAA Highest Team G.P.A. Award was renamed prior to the 2018-19 academic year in honor of former Bowie State University Faculty Athletic Representative, Dr. Freddie Vaughns, who passed away in 2015.

SportInstitutionTeam GPA
Football Livingstone College 2.84
VolleyballVirginia Union University3.51
Men’s Cross Country Shaw University3.33
Women’s Cross CountryJohnson C. Smith University3.58
Men’s Indoor Track & Field Livingstone College3.14
Women’s Indoor Track & Field Virginia Union University3.33
Men’s BasketballLivingstone College 3.15
Women’s BasketballLivingstone College3.39
BowlingVirginia Union University3.53
GolfLivingstone College3.60
Women’s TennisVirginia Union University3.65
SoftballSaint Augustine’s University3.33
Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Livingstone College3.17
Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Virginia Union University3.27
Cheerleading Claflin University3.29

