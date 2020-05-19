Black Girl Magic

Johnson C. Smith’s Minor Earns Carolina Panthers Graduate Scholarship

JCSU bowler receives academic scholarship.

Courtesy of Johnson C. Smith University Athletics

CHARLOTTE, NC. – Johnson C. Smith University Bowler Tatiyana Minor will be a recipient of a $10,000 Carolina Panthers Graduate Scholarship award for the 2020-2021 academic year.Minor, a native of Columbia, South Carolina, was recently selected following an interview process.

The one-time award is given annually to one female and one male college student-athlete from the Carolinas who have completed their undergraduate work and are seeking support for their graduate level studies.

The three year bowler graduated from JCSU with an undergraduate degree in Criminology. An active campus leader, she was president of the Criminal Justice Association, President of the Alpha Phi Sigma National Criminal Justice Honor Society a member of the Sigma Tau Delta National English Honors Society and Co-Captain of the debate team.She is currently pursuing her law degree at Concord School of Law in Los Angeles California.

