Howard University football, several HBCU basketball programs ineligible for postseason play with low APR

Howard University is traditionally and currently one of the most academically rigorous and prestigious historically black colleges and universities in the nation.
But Howard football will be ineligible for postseason play in 2020 as it was hit with a postseason ban by the NCAA for a persistently low Academic Progress Rate.
To compete in the 2020-21 postseason, teams must achieve a 930 four-year APR. NCAA members chose the 930 standard because that score predicts, on average, a 50 percent graduation rate for a given team.
That period of players was brought in by the staffs of Gary Harrell and Mike London.
Howard joins Prairie View on the list of HBCU football programs ineligible for the postseason. Alabama A&M, Alabama State and Delaware State men’s basketball are all ineligible for the NCAA Tournament.
AAMU had three teams hit with penalties as both men’s track and field and women’s soccer will be ineligible as well.
Grambling and Southern’s men’s track and field teams are ineligible, as well as SU’s men’s cross country programs. Coppin State’s women’s track team rounds out the list of HBCU ineligibles.
HBCUs, once again, make up the majority of the postseason ineligible list. McNeese State and Stephen F. Austin are also ineligible for postseason football. The SWAC is home to the lowest score (Prairie View) and the highest (Jackson State).
Go to Page Two for the complete HBCU Football multi-year APR scores.