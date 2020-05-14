Jackson State Women’s Hoops Signs 6-foot-5 Transfer

JACKSON, Miss. – The Jackson State women’s basketball program is pleased to announce the signing of Diamond Forrest, a 6-foot-5 transfer student from Smyrna, Tennessee.



“We are extremely excited to welcome Diamond Forrest to Jackson State University. Her size and height will definitely bring a dominant presence to our inside game and rev excitement from our fans,” said JSU head coach and 2019-20 SWAC Coach of the Year, Tomekia Reed . “She brings an outside game and inside game with experience to the court. Our fans are really going to enjoy watching her play.”

Forrest is transferring from Wichita State and played a reserve role last season. She also spent two seasons at Walters State Junior College.

2018 #JucoTop40 participant Diamond Forrest of Walters State has committed to Wichita State University @GoShockersWBB .

Congratulations Diamond! pic.twitter.com/YiIYD1xBVe — 2019JucoTop40 (@2019JucoWTop40) April 29, 2019

As a sophomore, she averaged 6.8 points and 3.0 rebounds, while shooting nearly 60 percent from the floor. Forrest helped Walters State clinch its eighth straight Region VII title in 2018 before ending the season in the second round of the NJCAA Division I Championship. In her final game at Walters State, Forrest scored a team-high 14 points.