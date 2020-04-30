NCCU Football 2020 Recruiting Class Rounds into Shape with New Signings

DURHAM, N.C. – The North Carolina Central University 2020 football signing class has three additions, joining the new Eagles from the December and February signing periods to bring the total number of signees to 19 as of Wednesday, April 29.
During the early signing period in December, NCCU football head coach Trei Oliver announced eight additions, including seven defensive players. The numbers balanced out during February’s National Signing Day, as all eight signees are listed on the offensive side of the ball. The latest additions keep the class balanced, with one on offense, one on defense, and one on special teams.
Overall, the 2020 recruiting class was about building depth, according to the second-year NCCU head coach. “We increased our depth at a lot of positions,” said Oliver.
2020 North Carolina Central University Eagles Football Signees (as of April 29, 2020):
April 2020
Jaden McGee, OL, 6-4, 305, Fort Worth, Texas (Navarro College/Fossil Ridge HS)
Juan Velarde, P/K, 5-10, 180, Anderson, S.C. (T.L. Hanna HS)
Jauqine Vukobradovich, DB, 6-2, 175, Simi Valley, Calif. (College of Canyons/Grace Brethren HS)
February 2020
Walker Harris, QB, 6-1, 172, Wake Forest, N.C. (Heritage HS)
Devontez Walker, WR, 6-2, 180, Charlotte, N.C. (West Charlotte HS)
Devin Smith, WR, 5-10, 170, Durham, N.C. (Riverside HS)
Andrew Smith, WR, 6-1, 180, Cary, N.C. (Cary HS)
Quest Powell, QB, 6-2, 180, Chantilly, Va. (Freedom HS)
Joaquin Davis, WR, 6-3, 190, Durham, N.C. (C.E. Jordan HS)
Torricelli Simpkins, OL, 6-3, 285, Charlotte, N.C. (Olympic HS)
Kyle Morgan, TE, 6-2, 235, Holly Springs, N.C. (Holly Springs, HS)
December 2019
Jaki Brevard, LB, 6-0, 215, Durham, N.C. (Southern Durham HS)
Twan Flip Jr., WR, 5-7, 165, Charlotte, N.C. (Myers Park HS)
Mason Grubbs, DE, 6-1, 225, Winston-Salem, N.C. (Oak Grove HS)
Marvin Reed, DB, 6-0, 180, South Chesterfield, Va. (Life Christian Academy)
Kenneth Royster, DT, 6-3, 240, Charlotte, N.C. (Rocky River HS)
Solomon Sutton, LB, 5-11, 203, Charlotte, N.C. (Zebulon B. Vance HS)
Jalen Thompson, DT, 6-4, 240, Dudley, N.C. (Southern Wayne HS)
Izaiah Walker-Warren, DB, 6-0, 165, Bailey, N.C. (Southern Nash HS)
BY THE NUMBERS
2020 Signing Class (Dec. | Feb. | April): 19 (17 freshmen, 2 transfers)
By Position (10 offense, 8 defense, 1 special teams)
Wide Receiver: 5
Defensive Line: 3
Quarterback: 2
Linebacker: 2
Defensive Back: 3
Offensive Line: 2
Tight End: 1
Punter/Kicker: 1
By State
North Carolina: 14
Virginia: 2
South Carolina: 1
Texas: 1
California: 1
NCCU Football Head Coach Trei Oliver (December 2019):
“Our staff did an outstanding job of thoroughly recruiting the state of North Carolina, and we feel as though we addressed specific needs. This is a great start to the 2020 recruiting class with more to come.”
DETAILS
April 2020
Jaden McGee, OL, 6-4, 305, Fort Worth, Texas (Navarro College/Fossil Ridge HS) VIDEO
Earned first-team all-district honors in Texas District 3-6A in 2017 at Fossil Ridge High School.
Juan Velarde, P/K, 5-10, 180, Anderson, S.C. (T.L. Hanna HS) VIDEO
As a senior in 2019, averaged 39.9 yards per punt with a long of 66 yards. Named All-Anderson Area Team (Second Team) as a punter.
Jauqine Vukobradovich, DB, 6-2, 175, Simi Valley, Calif. (College of Canyons/Grace Brethren HS) VIDEO
As a sophomore at College of Canyons in 2019, named all-conference second team with 50 tackles, 3 stops for a loss, 8 pass break-ups, and 1 interception. As a freshman in 2018, recorded 33 tackles, 1 interception, and 2 forced fumbles, and started every game on the No. 1 ranked defense in JUCO. As a senior at Grace Brethren High School in 2017, selected as league defensive MVP and named to all-state team after amassing 120 tackles and 8 interceptions, while adding 29 receptions for 450 yards. Team won CIF D8 Championship. Also lettered in track & field in high school.
February 2020
Walker Harris, QB, 6-1, 172, Wake Forest, N.C. (Heritage HS) VIDEO
Named 2019 Northern Athletic Conference (NAC) Player of the Year. As a senior, passed for 3,304 yards and 36 touchdowns. Threw for six touchdown passes against Rolesville (Nov. 1, 2019). As a junior in 2018, completed 162-of-286 passes for 2,131 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions.
Devontez Walker, WR, 6-2, 180, Charlotte, N.C. (West Charlotte HS) VIDEO
3-star prospect by 247Sports. 2-star recruit by Rivals.com. Earned all-conference honors. As a junior, recorded 91 receptions for 1,153 yards. Also lettered in basketball and track & field.
Devin Smith, WR, 5-10, 170, Durham, N.C. (Riverside HS) VIDEO
Named 2019 Tri-8 4A Offensive Player of the Year and 4A All-Classification First Team. As a senior, collected 1,265 receiving yards, 21 touchdowns and 1,587 all-purpose yards. Also lettered in track & field.
Andrew Smith, WR, 6-1, 180, Cary, N.C. (Cary HS) VIDEO
Three-time all-conference honoree. As a senior, registered 36 catches for 461 yards and 5 touchdowns, along with 8 carries for 57 yards and 2 touchdowns. Also lettered in track & field.
Quest Powell, QB, 6-2, 180, Chantilly, Va. (Freedom HS) VIDEO
Selected as 2019 Cardinal District Offensive Player of the Year and First Team Cardinal District. Picked as Prince William County Player of the Year. Named to Washington Post 2019 All-Met Team Honorable Mention. In senior year regular-season, completed 146 of 203 passes (71.9%) for 2,817 yards and 36 touchdowns. Passed for 451 yards versus Woodbridge (Oct. 18, 2019), second-most in Prince William County history.
Joaquin Davis, WR, 6-3, 190, Durham, N.C. (C.E. Jordan HS) VIDEO
Named 2019 Triangle 8 All-Conference. Team won 2019 Triangle 8 conference championship, the school’s first league football title since 1973. Also lettered in basketball.
Torricelli Simpkins, OL, 6-3, 285, Charlotte, N.C. (Olympic HS) VIDEO
Named to SoMECK 7 All-Conference. Selected to 2019 Queen City Senior Bowl.
Kyle Morgan, TE, 6-2, 235, Holly Springs, N.C. (Holly Springs, HS) VIDEO
Selected for 2020 All-American Classic Game. Also lettered in track & field (shot put and discus throw).
December 2019
Twan Flip Jr., WR, 5-7, 165, Charlotte, N.C. (Myers Park HS) VIDEO
Two-star prospect by Rivals.com. Named 2019 Greater Charlotte Special Teams Player of the Year. Team won Southwestern 4A conference title. Transferred to Myers Park from Charlotte Country Day for senior season. Also lettered in track & field.
Jalen Thompson, DT, 6-4, 240, Dudley, N.C. (Southern Wayne HS) VIDEO
Selected as Team Defensive Player of the Year in 2018. Registered 13 sacks as a junior. Also lettered in basketball.
Izaiah Walker-Warren, DB, 6-0, 165, Bailey, N.C. (Southern Nash HS) VIDEO
Amassed 96 tackles and 7 interceptions as a senior. Scored 5 touchdowns as a receiver (4 TD) and kickoff returner (1 TD). Named team’s most outstanding defensive player in 3-A state championship game with 18 tackles and an interception versus Charlotte Catholic. Selected to 2019-20 Hawaii Tiki Bowl.
Mason Grubbs, DE, 6-1, 225, Winston-Salem, N.C. (Oak Grove HS) VIDEO
Recorded 92 tackles, 27 stops for a loss, 17 sacks, 3 blocked kicks in 2019. Named runner-up lineman of the year in the Central Carolina Conference. Used as a fullback in short-yardage package. Also lettered in track & field.
Marvin Reed, DB, 6-0, 180, South Chesterfield, Va. (Life Christian Academy) VIDEO
Collected team-high 5 interceptions in 2018. Transferred to Life Christian Academy in 2018 from Hermitage High School. Also played wide receiver and lettered in basketball.
Solomon Sutton, LB, 5-11, 203, Charlotte, N.C. (Zebulon B. Vance HS) VIDEO
3-star recruit by Rivals.com and 247sports.com. Selected for 2019-20 Queen City Senior Bowl. Named 4AA state championship defensive player of the game in 2018.
Jaki Brevard, LB, 6-0, 215, Durham, N.C. (Southern Durham HS) VIDEO
Selected for the 2019 Shrine Bowl. Amassed 141 tackles, 21 stops for a loss, 10 sacks, 6 pass break-ups, 2 fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 2019.
Kenneth Royster, DT, 6-3, 240, Charlotte, N.C. (Rocky River HS) VIDEO
Named 2019 Southwestern 4A All-Conference Team. Selected for 2019 Queen City Senior Bowl. Recorded 37 tackles, 3 hits for a loss, 2 sacks and a forced fumble as a senior.