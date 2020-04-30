EWC Athletics to Add Indoor Track & Field to Athletics Family

Courtesy of Edward Waters Athletics

Jacksonville, Florida-Edward Waters College is pleased to announce the addition of two new varsity teams to its athletics program. Spearheaded by Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Paul A. Bryant, the Tigers will compete in both Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field beginning in the 2020 season.

“The addition of the Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field programs is another example of our department’s and our institution’s continued growth.” remarked AD Bryant. He further added, “Historically, our Track & Field programs have had great success outdoors, and we cannot wait to extend that success indoors.”

Current Edward Waters Cross Country and Outdoor Track & Field Head Coach Le’Titia Parsons will lead both Indoor programs as head coach.

The addition of the two programs increases EWC’s athletics offerings to a total of 13 varsity sports with seven women’s programs and six men’s programs.