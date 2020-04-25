LaChavious Simmons becomes Tennessee State’s latest O-line NFL Draft pick

It took over 220 picks and nearly three full days, but the first HBCU player was finally taken off the NFL Draft board.

Tennessee State offensive lineman LaChavious Simmons was selected in the seventh round (277th overall) by the Chicago Bears.



Simmons played offensive tackle for Tennessee State, which has had a solid run of producing offensive linemen in the NFL. He’s the fifth TSU O-lineman to be drafted since 2014.



Congratulations to Lachavious Simmons who was Selected by the @ChicagoBears in the 2020 NFL Draft!!!#BigBlueRising pic.twitter.com/l28d0tjVqL — Tennessee State Football (@TennStateFB) April 25, 2020

Robert Myers was drafted in the fifth round by the Ravens in 2015, while his teammate Anthony Morris was picked two rounds later. The previous season Kadeem Edwards was picked in the fifth round by the Tampa Bay Bucs, while Demetrius Rhaney was picked by the Tennessee Titans in the seventh.



Robinson join a Chicago Bears squad that includes former North Carolina A&T running back Tarik Cohen.



