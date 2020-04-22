FAMU Snake Seal
FAMU

FAMU parting ways with women’s basketball coach

FAMU has decided to go in a different direction.

Posted on

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M University Athletics will begin a search for a new women’s basketball head coach, as Kevin Lynum will not return, as announced by FAMU Vice President & Director of Athletics, Kortne Gosha.
 
“We thank Kevin and his staff for their hard work and wish them well in all of their future endeavors.”
 
FAMU Athletics will begin a search immediately.
 

FAMU parting ways with women’s basketball coach
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top