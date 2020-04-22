FAMU parting ways with women’s basketball coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M University Athletics will begin a search for a new women’s basketball head coach, as Kevin Lynum will not return, as announced by FAMU Vice President & Director of Athletics, Kortne Gosha.
“We thank Kevin and his staff for their hard work and wish them well in all of their future endeavors.”
FAMU Athletics will begin a search immediately.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M University Athletics will begin a search for a new women’s basketball head coach, as Kevin Lynum will not return, as announced by FAMU Vice President & Director of Athletics, Kortne Gosha.