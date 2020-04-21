FAMU

Free COVID-19 testing to take place at FAMU football field

The FAMU site will run for two weeks.

 Photo Courtesy: Vaughn Wilson
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M University Vice President and Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha announced that a testing site for COVID-19 will open on Saturday, April 25 in the Bragg Memorial Stadium parking lot on campus.
 
“We are extremely excited that we are able to support our community during this unprecedented time,” Gosha said. “We have been pillars of this community for many, many years and we look forward to that stature in the years to come. For us this was a no-brainer as we are the FAMU Rattlers and we are here to support anyone in this time of need.”
 


The site was announced by the university on Tuesday morning and is scheduled to operate for 14 consecutive days, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers plan to conduct 200 tests per day. Testing is free and open to the public. In addition, no physician referral is required.
 
Residents who believe they have COVID-19 symptoms can make an appointment or walk up for testing.
 
The site was organized by Florida A&M University and the Bond Community Health Center, through the support from the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Department of Management Services.
 

