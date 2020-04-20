Tuskegee women's basketball
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

Tuskegee women go heavy on JUCO signees

The newest class of Tuskegee women’s basketball signees are experienced.
Posted on
1 of 3
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

TUSKEGEE, Ala – The Tuskegee University Women’s Basketball team welcomed 3 student-athletes who signed National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day Wednesday.

Tuskegee

1. JuToreyia Willis, 5’11 G, transfer from Jacksonville State University (incoming Junior)

“JuToreyia is going to hit the floor running… Literally. She has a high motor and she is a long guard that can get to the basket at will. She will also be a great rebounder at the guard spot for us. Most importantly, she excels academically and is just as talented and concerned about her grades as she is about having success on the court.” -Trelanne M. Powell

1 of 3
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Tuskegee women go heavy on JUCO signees
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top