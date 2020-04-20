Tuskegee women go heavy on JUCO signees

TUSKEGEE, Ala – The Tuskegee University Women’s Basketball team welcomed 3 student-athletes who signed National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day Wednesday.

1. JuToreyia Willis, 5’11 G, transfer from Jacksonville State University (incoming Junior)



“JuToreyia is going to hit the floor running… Literally. She has a high motor and she is a long guard that can get to the basket at will. She will also be a great rebounder at the guard spot for us. Most importantly, she excels academically and is just as talented and concerned about her grades as she is about having success on the court.” -Trelanne M. Powell

