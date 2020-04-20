The Jordan (NFL Draft) Rules: Former QB making sure HBCU prospects get exposure

The 2020 NFL Draft is almost upon us, and once again we’ll be looking to see where our favorite HBCUs stars land in the pros.



One of the men who has the best handle on that is a former HBCU football player, The Draft Network’s Jordan Reid.



The High Point, NC native started his career at Winston-Salem State before transferring to North Carolina Central. Reid started for the majority of his final two seasons, setting a program record for pass completion percentage.



Reid transitioned from player to coach after exhausting his graduating in 2013, helping coach NCCU to multiple MEAC titles as an offensive assistant and a running back coach.



Eventually, though, Reid wanted more stability and he decided to pursue one of his passions — sports media. Two years later, Reid is one of the fastest rising NFL Draft prospect evaluators. His Twitter account just passed the 40k follower mark.



“It has been a journey, “ Reid told HBCU Gameday. “I’m learning right now I’m having fun.”

“You hear so many times about the guys from Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Clemson, all these schools,” Jordan said. “Lets be honest we don’t really get a lot of notoriety at these smaller schools and that’s what I wanted to bring.

“I bring not only an FCS angle but also an HBCU factor as well. I’m watching Jerry Judy from Alabama, but I’m also watching Dawonya Tucker from Prairie View A&M.”



Reid prides himself on going beyond Xs and Os, 40-times and bench presses.



“I do a lot of background stuff, that’s really where I like to carve my niche out, just figuring out who guys are on and off the field. You can go on Youtube and see who guys are on the field, but I like glorifying them— especially guys that are doing some positive aspects off the field.”



The former quarterback just released his first-ever NFL Draft guide, which includes positives and negatives, but also three-year projections as to what type of players they could be. More importantly, proceeds for the $10 guide will go to the Raleigh Rise Against Hunger Foundation.



“Every penny from this project goes to charity, so that’s the great thing about it.

🚨My 2020 NFL Draft Guide is now available ($10)🚨



🏈250+ scouting reports, in-depth background notes, positional rankings, and my final big board.



🏈All proceeds from this project are donated to charity (Raleigh Rise Against Hunger Foundation).



Link➡️: https://t.co/hY9gRlBPHU pic.twitter.com/j8MzIDi2ME — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) April 14, 2020





We asked Reid to break down some of the top prospects in HBCU football.