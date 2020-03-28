Report: NCCU’s Ryan Smith to re-sign with Tampa Bay

Former North Carolina Central Eagle Ryan Smith will re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers according to Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

The 2016 draft pick is a four-year veteran who’s carved out his niche on special teams. Smith also plays a backup role at cornerback.

Ryan Smith is coming back as he's re-signed with the #Bucs. https://t.co/sirrxHUpf0 — PewterReport (@PewterReport) March 28, 2020

What Smith does better than most is excel at the gunner position on the punt team. He’s able to track the ball on punts and pin the offense deep into their own territory.

NCCU alum Ryan Smith @OhLawwwdy still making plays on special teams, now in NFL with Bucs. pic.twitter.com/zdyrzU4We9 — NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) December 12, 2016

The 26-year old Smith has 113 tackles, 12 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception.

Smith was selected 108th overall in the fourth round by Tampa Bay. He was the first NCCU player drafted as a Division I prospect.