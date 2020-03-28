NCAT’s Kameron Langley declares for NBA Draft

This time last year, Kameron Langley was an underrated point guard in the MEAC.



Now the North Carolina A&T junior is testing the waters of the NBA Draft.

Ephesians 6:10 “Be Strong in the Lord & In his Mighty Power” ❤️🙏🏽🤝 pic.twitter.com/zjRUVsDYUY — Killa 🤘🏾 (@thekamlangley) March 28, 2020

Langley led the NCAA in assists during the 2019-20 season, averaging eight assists per game. He broke both the school and conference records for assists, with his total sitting at 632 after three seasons.



The 6’2 guard and Greensboro native averaged career highs across the board— 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.



Of course, Langley could very well return to A&T next year as NBA rules allow for him to test the waters while maintaining his eligibility. Hampton’s Jermaine Marrow and Howard’s C.J. Williams did the same thing last season and Norfolk State Jermaine Bishop stated his intentions to try on Friday.