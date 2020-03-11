Elizabeth City State parts way with recently inducted Hall of Famer

It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for now-former Elizabeth City State women’s head coach Antonio Davis. ECSU announced on Wednesday it was parting ways with Davis. He was coming off one of the highlights of his career when he was inducted into the CIAA Hall of Fame on February 28.

Davis was a stellar player at Livingstone in the 1980s which was the basis of his induction. Elizabeth City State apparently had other ideas about his effectiveness as a coach.

Congrats to the greatest shooter you probably never saw. Former @lcbluebears guard Antonio Davis was inducted into the CIAA Hall of Fame on Friday. pic.twitter.com/ajiQici6ON — HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) February 29, 2020

“We thank Coach Davis for his quality work, dedicated service and guidance of our women’s basketball program over the past three seasons,” Athletic Director George Bright said.

Davis took over the program in the 2017-18 season and just wrapped up his third season as head coach. The Lady Vikings finished the season with an 11-19 record. ECSU was 16-16 in the second year of Davis, and 9-20 in his first year.