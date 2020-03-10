Texas Southern women roll past UAPB in SWAC Tournament

HOUSTON–The Texas Southern Lady Tigers(19-10) had no problems in its 77-46 win over the University of Arkansas at Pine-Bluff (7-21) in the opening round of the SWAC Tournament.

Texas Southern had four players register double figures including Ataiya Bridges who collected 19 points on Monday night. Niya Mitchell and Ciani Cryor each scored 17 points.

UAPB had hope at halftime trailing 36-31 on the road, but the third quarter was a wake up call. Texas Southern outscored the Golden Lions 22-6 in the third quarter and outpaced UAPB 19-9 in the closing quarter.

Ataiya Bridges drives for two of her 19 points for Texas Southern (Dominique Monday)

Texas Southern held UAPB to just one field goal for the first 7:12 of the third quarter. The Lady Tigers were up 51-33 at that point and the game remained out of reach for the rest of the evening.

TSU advances to the semifinals and will face Southern University on Friday in Birmingham, Alabama.