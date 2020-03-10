Jackson State cruises by Alabama State

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics

JACKSON, Miss. – Ameshya Williams scored 23 points and grabbed 17 rebounds – both game-highs – to lead Jackson State past Alabama State 71-53 in the opening round of the 2020 Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.



The Lady Tigers advance to the SWAC semi-finals and will match-up with Alabama A&M.



JSU started the game off slowly and led 15-14 after one-quarter of action. The Blue and White grabbed momentum in the second quarter and outscored The Lady Hornets 18-8. JSU also ramped up its defense and held ASU to 3-for-18 shooting from the field. The Lady Tigers also won the rebounding margin 13-3.





Marneisha Hamer added nine points on 3-for-3 shooting from the field. The Memphis product also grabbed six rebounds.

Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed on motivating her team after a tough practice yesterday. @GoJSUTigers @GoJSUTigersWBB pic.twitter.com/8vUsSaWzWf — Samaria Terry (@samariaterry) March 11, 2020