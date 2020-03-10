2019-2020 Basketball

Jackson State cruises by Alabama State

Jackson State advances to face Alabama A&M in the SWAC semifinals

JACKSON, Miss. – Ameshya Williams scored 23 points and grabbed 17 rebounds – both game-highs – to lead Jackson State past Alabama State 71-53 in the opening round of the 2020 Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.
 
The Lady Tigers advance to the SWAC semi-finals and will match-up with Alabama A&M.
 
JSU started the game off slowly and led 15-14 after one-quarter of action. The Blue and White grabbed momentum in the second quarter and outscored The Lady Hornets 18-8. JSU also ramped up its defense and held ASU to 3-for-18 shooting from the field. The Lady Tigers also won the rebounding margin 13-3.


 
Marneisha Hamer added nine points on 3-for-3 shooting from the field. The Memphis product also grabbed six rebounds.

Freshman and Lanier High School alum Keshuna Luckett scored eight points and handed out three assists.
 
Elexis PeytonDayzsha Rogan, and Sumer Williams each scored six points.
 
As a team, JSU shot 36.9 percent (24-for-65) from the field, while holding ASU to 28.3 percent (15-for-53).
 
JSU won the battle in the paint and out-rebounded ASU 51-26 and 25-9 on the offensive boards.
 
JSU and AAMU will meet up Friday, March 13 at 12 p.m. from Bartow Arena in Birmingham.
 

