Official HBCU NFL Draft Combine Roster Revealed

After a month of excitement, waiting and anticipation, the inaugural HBCU NFL Draft Combine roster is finally available.
The majority of the participants come from the two FCS HBCU conferences— the MEAC and SWAC— while schools like Hampton and Tennessee State along with a few SIAC and CIAA stars will be in attendance as well.
The combine will take place March 27-28 in Miami. Teams can interview participants on the evening of March 27. On-field workouts will take place during the morning of March 28 at the Dolphins’ practice facility.
|Jeremiah Abby
|OL
|Southern
|C.J. Anderson
|DL
|Jackson State
|Christian Angulo
|CB
|Hampton
|Kyle Anthony
|WR
|Howard
|Manasseh Bailey
|WR
|Morgan State
|Frank Ball
|OL
|Virginia State
|Solomon Bassett
|DL
|Lincoln (PA)
|Elijah Bell
|WR
|North Carolina A&T
|Jordan Bentley
|RB
|Alabama A&M
|Donald Boone
|OL
|Chowan
|De’Montrez Burroughs
|WR
|South Carolina State
|Thomas Burton
|OL
|Tennessee State
|Brandon Carswell
|DL
|Delaware State
|Justin Cates
|DL
|North Carolina A&T
|Nigel Chavis
|LB
|Norfolk State
|Robert Cummings
|S
|Benedict
|Jean Cyriaque
|OL
|Morehouse
|DuShon David
|TE
|Bowie State
|Craig Evans
|DL
|Langston
|Deondre Francois
|QB
|Hampton
|Keanu Gonzales
|OL
|Shaw
|Tyrell Goodwin
|DL
|South Carolina State
|Sterling Hammond
|S
|Virginia Union
|Jodeci Harris
|OL
|Southern
|Joshua Hill
|S
|Alabama State
|Jordan Jones
|TE
|Prairie View A&M
|Rico Kennedy
|LB
|Morgan State
|Calvin Lunkins
|LB
|Southern
|Ian McBorrough
|LB
|Morgan State
|Joseph McWilliams
|CB
|Grambling
|Jalen Morton
|QB
|Prairie View A&M
|Kevonta Moses
|TE
|Shaw
|Solomon Muhammad
|LB
|Alcorn State
|Durrell Nash
|LB
|St. Augustine
|Dajour Nesbeth
|CB
|Tennessee State
|Steven Newbold
|WR
|Tennessee State
|Marcus Pettiford
|OL
|North Carolina A&T
|Taeyler Porter
|RB
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Bobby Price
|S
|Norfolk State
|Nhyre’ Quinerly
|S
|Norfolk State
|Jimmie Robinson
|WR
|Bethune-Cookman
|Chris Rowland
|WR
|Tennessee State
|Darius Royster
|DL
|North Carolina Central
|Lachavious Simmons
|OL
|Tennessee State
|Daryus Skinner
|S
|Winston-Salem State
|Ryan Stanley
|QB
|Florida A&M
|Jalen Steward
|DL
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Dawonya Tucker
|RB
|Prairie View A&M
|De’Shawn Waller
|RB
|Alcorn State
|Marcus Williams
|WR
|Florida A&M
|John Wilson
|CB
|Savannah State
MEAC edges SWAC
The MEAC led the way in terms of conferences with 17 of the prospects coming from that conference. Co-champion North Carolina A&T and Norfolk State led the way with three players each.
A total of 14 prospects competed in the SWAC, led by Southern and Prairie View with three each.
Tennessee State rich in talent
It isn’t in the MEAC or SWAC, but Tennessee State has always had pro-level talent. And by the looks of things it appears that the powers that be think that hasn’t changed, despite the program’s struggles of late.
TSU has a total of five prospects, the most of any school on the list. That includes Chris Rowland, a finalist for our player of the year and the winner of the Deacon Jones Trophy.
CIAA triples the SIAC
When it came to prospects from the D2 ranks, the CIAA came out on top. A total of nine prospects from the league will be in Miami. Two of them from Shaw (Kevonta Moses and Keanu Gonzales) with the others from seven different programs, headlined by 2018 HBCU Gameday/Protect Your Skull Defensive Player of The Year, defensive back Daryus Skinner.
The SIAC had three players invited to the camp: Savannah State DB John Wilson, Morehouse OL Jean Cyriaque and Benedict DB Robert Cummings.