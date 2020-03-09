Official HBCU NFL Draft Combine Roster Revealed

After a month of excitement, waiting and anticipation, the inaugural HBCU NFL Draft Combine roster is finally available.



The majority of the participants come from the two FCS HBCU conferences— the MEAC and SWAC— while schools like Hampton and Tennessee State along with a few SIAC and CIAA stars will be in attendance as well.



The combine will take place March 27-28 in Miami. Teams can interview participants on the evening of March 27. On-field workouts will take place during the morning of March 28 at the Dolphins’ practice facility.

Jeremiah Abby OL Southern C.J. Anderson DL Jackson State Christian Angulo CB Hampton Kyle Anthony WR Howard Manasseh Bailey WR Morgan State Frank Ball OL Virginia State Solomon Bassett DL Lincoln (PA) Elijah Bell WR North Carolina A&T Jordan Bentley RB Alabama A&M Donald Boone OL Chowan De’Montrez Burroughs WR South Carolina State Thomas Burton OL Tennessee State Brandon Carswell DL Delaware State Justin Cates DL North Carolina A&T Nigel Chavis LB Norfolk State Robert Cummings S Benedict Jean Cyriaque OL Morehouse DuShon David TE Bowie State Craig Evans DL Langston Deondre Francois QB Hampton Keanu Gonzales OL Shaw Tyrell Goodwin DL South Carolina State Sterling Hammond S Virginia Union Jodeci Harris OL Southern Joshua Hill S Alabama State Jordan Jones TE Prairie View A&M Rico Kennedy LB Morgan State Calvin Lunkins LB Southern Ian McBorrough LB Morgan State Joseph McWilliams CB Grambling Jalen Morton QB Prairie View A&M Kevonta Moses TE Shaw Solomon Muhammad LB Alcorn State Durrell Nash LB St. Augustine Dajour Nesbeth CB Tennessee State Steven Newbold WR Tennessee State Marcus Pettiford OL North Carolina A&T Taeyler Porter RB Arkansas-Pine Bluff Bobby Price S Norfolk State Nhyre’ Quinerly S Norfolk State Jimmie Robinson WR Bethune-Cookman Chris Rowland WR Tennessee State Darius Royster DL North Carolina Central Lachavious Simmons OL Tennessee State Daryus Skinner S Winston-Salem State Ryan Stanley QB Florida A&M Jalen Steward DL Arkansas-Pine Bluff Dawonya Tucker RB Prairie View A&M De’Shawn Waller RB Alcorn State Marcus Williams WR Florida A&M John Wilson CB Savannah State

MEAC edges SWAC

The MEAC led the way in terms of conferences with 17 of the prospects coming from that conference. Co-champion North Carolina A&T and Norfolk State led the way with three players each.

A total of 14 prospects competed in the SWAC, led by Southern and Prairie View with three each.

Tennessee State rich in talent

It isn’t in the MEAC or SWAC, but Tennessee State has always had pro-level talent. And by the looks of things it appears that the powers that be think that hasn’t changed, despite the program’s struggles of late.



TSU has a total of five prospects, the most of any school on the list. That includes Chris Rowland, a finalist for our player of the year and the winner of the Deacon Jones Trophy.

CIAA triples the SIAC

When it came to prospects from the D2 ranks, the CIAA came out on top. A total of nine prospects from the league will be in Miami. Two of them from Shaw (Kevonta Moses and Keanu Gonzales) with the others from seven different programs, headlined by 2018 HBCU Gameday/Protect Your Skull Defensive Player of The Year, defensive back Daryus Skinner.



The SIAC had three players invited to the camp: Savannah State DB John Wilson, Morehouse OL Jean Cyriaque and Benedict DB Robert Cummings.