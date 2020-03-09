HBCU NFL Draft
Official HBCU NFL Draft Combine Roster Revealed

The inaugural HBCU NFL Draft Combine list is out. See which conferences and teams got the most prospects in.
After a month of excitement, waiting and anticipation, the inaugural HBCU NFL Draft Combine roster is finally available.

The majority of the participants come from the two FCS HBCU conferences— the MEAC and SWAC— while schools like Hampton and Tennessee State along with a few SIAC and CIAA stars will be in attendance as well. 

The combine will take place March 27-28 in Miami. Teams can interview participants on the evening of March 27. On-field workouts will take place during the morning of March 28 at the Dolphins’ practice facility.

Jeremiah Abby OL Southern 
C.J. Anderson DL Jackson State 
Christian Angulo CB Hampton 
Kyle Anthony WR Howard 
Manasseh Bailey WR Morgan State 
Frank Ball OL Virginia State 
Solomon Bassett DL Lincoln (PA) 
Elijah Bell WR North Carolina A&T 
Jordan Bentley RB Alabama A&M 
Donald Boone OL Chowan 
De’Montrez Burroughs WR South Carolina State 
Thomas Burton OL Tennessee State 
Brandon Carswell DL Delaware State 
Justin Cates DL North Carolina A&T 
Nigel Chavis LB Norfolk State 
Robert Cummings Benedict 
Jean Cyriaque OL Morehouse 
DuShon David TE Bowie State 
Craig Evans DL Langston 
Deondre Francois QB Hampton 
Keanu Gonzales OL Shaw 
Tyrell Goodwin DL South Carolina State 
Sterling Hammond Virginia Union 
Jodeci Harris OL Southern 
Joshua Hill Alabama State 
Jordan Jones TE Prairie View A&M 
Rico Kennedy LB Morgan State 
Calvin Lunkins LB Southern 
Ian McBorrough LB Morgan State 
Joseph McWilliams CB Grambling 
Jalen Morton QB Prairie View A&M 
Kevonta Moses TE Shaw 
Solomon Muhammad LB Alcorn State 
Durrell Nash LB St. Augustine 
Dajour Nesbeth CB Tennessee State 
Steven Newbold WR Tennessee State 
Marcus Pettiford OL North Carolina A&T 
Taeyler Porter RB Arkansas-Pine Bluff 
Bobby Price Norfolk State 
Nhyre’ Quinerly Norfolk State 
Jimmie Robinson WR Bethune-Cookman 
Chris Rowland WR Tennessee State 
Darius Royster DL North Carolina Central 
Lachavious Simmons OL Tennessee State 
Daryus Skinner Winston-Salem State 
Ryan Stanley QB Florida A&M 
Jalen Steward DL Arkansas-Pine Bluff 
Dawonya Tucker RB Prairie View A&M 
De’Shawn Waller RB Alcorn State 
Marcus Williams WR Florida A&M 
John Wilson CB Savannah State 
NSU FAMU

MEAC edges SWAC

The MEAC led the way in terms of conferences with 17 of the prospects coming from that conference. Co-champion North Carolina A&T and Norfolk State led the way with three players each.

A total of 14 prospects competed in the SWAC, led by Southern and Prairie View with three each.

Tennessee State rich in talent

It isn’t in the MEAC or SWAC, but Tennessee State has always had pro-level talent. And by the looks of things it appears that the powers that be think that hasn’t changed, despite the program’s struggles of late.

TSU has a total of five prospects, the most of any school on the list. That includes Chris Rowland, a finalist for our player of the year and the winner of the Deacon Jones Trophy.

CIAA triples the SIAC

When it came to prospects from the D2 ranks, the CIAA came out on top. A total of nine prospects from the league will be in Miami. Two of them from Shaw (Kevonta Moses and Keanu Gonzales) with the others from seven different programs, headlined by 2018 HBCU Gameday/Protect Your Skull Defensive Player of The Year, defensive back Daryus Skinner.

The SIAC had three players invited to the camp: Savannah State DB John Wilson,  Morehouse OL Jean Cyriaque and Benedict DB Robert Cummings.

