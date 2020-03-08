SWAC Brackets are set

2019-2020 Basketball

The race for March Madness begins in the SWAC on Monday.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The 2020 Cricket Wireless Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament brackets have officially been released.

The tournament will begin on Monday, March 10 on the campuses of the four highest-seeded teams on the men’s and women’s sides. 

The semi-finals and finals rounds are scheduled to take place on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 at Bartow Arena located in downtown Birmingham. 

2020 SWAC Women’s Quarterfinals Games- March 10 
#1 Jackson State (16-2) host #8 Alabama State (6-12)- 6:00 pm
#2 Texas Southern (14-4) host #7 Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6-12)- 5:30 pm
#3 Southern (13-5) host #6 Prairie View A&M (9-9)- 5:30 pm
#4 Alabama A&M (12-6) host #5 Alcorn State (9-9)- 6:00 pm

2020 SWAC Men’s Quarterfinals Games-March 10
#1 Prairie View A&M (14-4) host #8 Alabama A&M (5-13)- 5:30 pm
#2 Southern (13-5) host #7 Alabama State (7-11)- 7:30 pm 
#3 Texas Southern (12-6) host #6 Grambling State (11-7)- 7:30 pm
#4 Jackson State (11-7) host #5 Alcorn State (11-7)- 8:00 pm

