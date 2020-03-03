Jackson State student manager goes viral after hitting deep shot on senior night

Outside of players and coaches, there’s still a lot of moving parts to a successful basketball program, especially students. It might be student journalists, photographers, and even managers. Although not playing, managers are with the teams for all trips and even most practices. That’s a major sacrifice. They are apart of the family and for Thomas “Snacks” Lee, his sacrifices led to some court time on Senior Night.

With around two minutes up and Jackson State up by over 20 points by UAPB, Thomas “Snacks” Lee checked in. When given the ball, he didn’t drive; he took a shot from DEEP in three-point range. Don’t let the snacks fool you, Thomas Lee had range and provided it on senior night. Even Kevin Durant would agree.

I see u snipe….🖤 https://t.co/OEYAo3sjAm — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 3, 2020

The Tigers won, 76-56.

Update

Well apparently “Snacks” is just as comfortable with life above the rim. With a little assist of course.