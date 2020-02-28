SIAC Brackets are set ahead of next week's tournament

ROCK HILL (February 28, 2020) – The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) reveals its 2020 conference championship brackets which feature 13 women’s teams and 14 men’s teams vying for the SIAC crown.

The women’s bracket will kick off tournament competition on Monday morning at the Rock Hill Indoor Sport & Event Center at 11 a.m. as No. 4 Eastern Division seed, Clark Atlanta, is slated to take on the No. 5 Western Division seed, Lane. Following, the No. 4 Western Division seed, Spring Hill, will face off against the No. 5 Eastern Division seed, Paine. Monday’s contest will conclude that night with the No. 2 seeded Central State facing off against rival, No. 7 Kentucky State. On Tuesday, the women will compete in a pair of games while the No. 1 seed enjoys a first-round bye and the No. 2 Eastern Division seed enjoys a first and second round bye.

The women’s quarterfinals will begin on Wednesday, each contest featuring the top seeds in both divisions. On Thursday, the quarterfinals will wrap up featuring the No. 2 Eastern Division seed, Savannah State, as they make their debut in their first conference basketball tournament. At the conclusion of Friday’s contest, the winners will compete in the championship game on Saturday, March 7 at 4:00 p.m. in the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center.

The men’s bracket features opening rounds beginning at 1:15 p.m. on Monday as the No. 4 Eastern Division seed, Savannah State, takes on the No. 5 Western Division seed, Spring Hill. Following, the bracket features LeMoyne-Owen, the No. 4 Western Division seed, taking on the No. 5 Eastern Division seed, Benedict. Opening rounds continue the following day featuring a four-game slate beginning at 10:00 a.m. with a faceoff between the No. 3 (Central State) and No. 6 (Fort Valley State) followed by a matchup between Kentucky State, the No. 7 Western Division seed, and Clark Atlanta, the No. 2 Eastern Division seed. The remaining games will be played that evening and will feature No. 2 West (Tuskegee), No. 7 East (Paine), No. 3 East (Morehouse), and No. 6 West (Lane). The quarterfinals will open on Wednesday featuring the No. 1 seeds, Miles and Albany State, with continued elimination rounds on Thursday. Two semifinals contests will be held on Friday prior to the championship game scheduled for Saturday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m.