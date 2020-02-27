SWAC Baseball Tournament moving to Jackson, Mississippi

Courtesy: SWAC

JACKSON, Miss.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced that its upcoming 2020 Baseball Tournament will be held in Jackson, Miss. The agreement was formally announced on Thursday morning at a press conference in Jackson.

“We’re extremely excited to partner with the City of Jackson for the hosting of the SWAC Baseball Tournament,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “The Mayor’s Office along with Overtime Sports truly stepped up and offered an incentive package that made it impossible for us not to consider and embrace. We look forward to the growth of our baseball tournament in the City of Jackson.”

The league’s agreement with the City of Jackson and KSG-Overtime Sports will begin with the 2020 SWAC Baseball Tournament slated for May 13-17 and will run through the 2021-22 baseball seasons.

The tournament will be hosted in conjunction with KSG-Overtime Sports at Smith Wills Stadium, the former home of the New York Mets and Houston Astros Minor League teams.

“This marks an important day for Jackson, but also for the entire state as 2020 will see Mississippi as the home to two Minor League baseball teams and two NCAA sanctioned, nationally televised baseball championship tournaments,” said KSG-Overtime Sports VP Tim Bennett.

“This solidifies the decision made to welcome KSG-Overtime Sports back into our community and to manage Smith Wills Stadium,” said City of Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba. “As the Capital City, we look forward to rolling out the red carpet for the Southwestern Athletic Conference and the millions of dollars in direct spending and economic impact that this championship tournament will bring to ours and surrounding cities.”