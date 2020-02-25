Howard releases 2020 football schedule

WASHINGTON (February 25, 2020) – Head Coach Larry Scott and the Howard University football team unveiled its 11-game schedule, featuring four home contests and a trip to Canton, Ohio for the 2020 Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) Classic, hosted by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“We’re thrilled about our 11-game schedule,” said Coach Scott, entering his first year at the helm. “We’ve put together a really good staff and the student-athletes are working hard. We’re looking forward to filling our stands and getting fans excited about the product we’re going to put on the field.”
HU opens the 2020 campaign in Canton versus first-year head coach Bobby Rome II and the Central State Marauders (Sunday, Sept. 6).
“Playing in the Black College Football Hall of Fame game is a big opportunity for us,” Coach Scott expressed. “It’s an opportunity for our student-athletes to create memories-of-a-lifetime, which they can share with their children and future generations.”
Within a week (Sept. 12), the Bison begin their four-game road swing in Jonesboro, Ark., to play FBS foe Arkansas State in Centennial Bank Stadium. A year ago, the Red Wolves (2019: 8-5, 5-3 Sun Belt) earned a bowl win at the Camellia Bowl over Florida International.
“This will be a true test to our young football team,” Scott stated. “It’s a young team coming together under a new staff, but we’re truly excited about the opportunity.”
For the second year in a row, Howard and Hampton faceoff on the gridiron in the Battle of the Real HU (Saturday, Sept. 19) inside Armstrong Stadium in Hampton, Va.
“Playing our rival is always fun,” Scott added. “It creates a lot of excitement and energy around our program and that’s a game we’re really looking forward to playing.”
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play begins at Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 26) and at Norfolk State (Oct. 10), which concludes the four-game road swing.
Howard will take a brief intermission during week five before heading into the full conference slate. HU hosts Delaware State (Oct. 17/Homecoming), North Carolina A&T State (Oct. 24), South Carolina State (Nov. 7), and Florida A&M (Nov. 14/Senior Day).
Along with the road trip to Bethune-Cookman and Norfolk State, the Bison visit North Carolina Central (Oct. 31) and Morgan State (Nov. 21).
2020 Howard Football Schedule
Sept. 6 – Central State (Black College Football Hall of Fame)
Sept. 12 – at Arkansas State
Sept. 19 – at Hampton
Sept. 26 – at Bethune-Cookman
Oct. 3 – Open Date
Oct. 10 – at Norfolk State
OCT. 17 – DELAWARE STATE (HOMECOMING)
OCT. 24 – NORTH CAROLINA A&T STATE
Oct. 31 – at North Carolina Central
NOV. 7 – SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
NOV. 14 – FLORIDA A&M
Nov. 21 – at Morgan State
Home games in BOLD CAPS