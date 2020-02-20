Howard swim and dive teams break four school records in one day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (February 19, 2020) – Howard University men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams opened the 2020 Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Championships breaking four school records on Day One. The four fallen marks consist of three relay records and one individual milestone.

Freshman T’lez Foulkes (Durham, N.C.) left his mark in the men’s 100 IM time trials, taking down the school record previously held by teammate junior Jon Bendana (Bowie, Md.) with a 53.29 time.

Foulkes joined fellow classmates Miles Simon (Atlanta) and Arion Solomon (Fairburn, Ga.) and third-year swimmer Kegan Ford (Port-of-Spain, Trinidad & Tobago) in crushing the men’s 200 Medley Relay mark, producing a 1:32.01 time.

Simon and Solomon teamed up with junior William Speakman Smith II (Jacksonville, Fla.) and newcomer Luke-Kennedy Thompson (Nassau, Bahamas) in the men’s 800 Free Relay where they shattered the previous school milestone by more than four seconds, clocking in at 6:53.82.

On the women’s side, sophomores Asha Evans (Atlanta) and India Jackson (Philadelphia) and freshmen Courtney Connolly (White Lake, Mich.) and Breyahna Tyme (Ontario, Canada) broke the 200 Medley Relay program record with a 1:46.50 mark.

Other notable performance on Day One included junior Jalen Watson (Miami) advancing to the men’s 1-meter finals where he placed eighth overall, scoring 11 team points with a 169.25 mark.

After one day, HU men sit fifth with 63 points whereas the Bison women are sixth place, tallying 102 points.

The action continues Thursday (Feb. 20) with more events held inside the Allan Jones Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Tennessee.