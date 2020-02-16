CIAA Track and Field Athletes of the Year announced

Courtesy: CIAA

WINSTON SALEM, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces its 2019-20 Indoor Track & Field Athletes of the Year, as voted by the CIAA Track & Field Coaches Association and Sports Information Directors Association. These outstanding student-athletes were formally recognized today during a ceremony at the CIAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. Fayetteville State University senior Jerinique Brooks was named Women’s Track Athlete of the Year and Johnson C. Smith University senior Alisha St. Louis was named Women’s Field Athlete of the Year. Men’s Track Athlete of the Year was Saint Augustine’s University sophomore Phillip Marcelle and Johnson C. Smith University freshman Ja’Qun Wilkins was named Men’s Field Athlete of the Year.

Brooks was one of the top sprinters in the country this indoor. She currently has the sixth-fastest time in all of Division II in the 200 meters this indoor season with a CIAA-best time of 24.31 and ranks among the top 11 nationally in the 60 meters with a time of 7.55, which was second-fastest in the conference in the regular season. The Nassau, Bahamas native is also a part of the FSU 4×400 relay team that has Division II’s 11th fastest time and the second-best time in the CIAA this season at 3:47.43. Brooks is a NCAA Division II provisional qualifying times in all three aforementioned events this season.



St. Louis is a top-five performer nationally in the triple jump and the CIAA’s best mark in the event at 12.23m. She is also top five in the CIAA in the long jump with a mark of 1.50m. A native of Trinidad & Tobago, St. Louis is an NCAA provisional qualifier in the triple jump.



Marcelle is an NCAA automatic qualifier and top three performer nationally in the 200 meters with a CIAA-best time of 21.18 as well as a provisional qualifier in the 400 meters with a time of 47.59, second-fastest in the CIAA and seventh-best nationally this indoor season. The Greenville, Grenada native is also a member of both SAU 4×400 relay teams that have the top two fastest times in Division II this season at 3:09.17 and 3:10.34.



In his first year of competition, Wilkins is the CIAA’s top performer and top five nationally in the long jump with a mark of 7.55m. The Spartanburg, SC native is also fifth in the CIAA in the triple jump with a mark of 13.47m while ranking among league leaders in the 60 meters as well.