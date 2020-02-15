Virginia Union snaps Lincoln (PA) win streak

Courtesy: Lincoln Athletics

Richmond, Va. – The Lincoln University women’s basketball team had their ten-game winning streak snapped Saturday afternoon as they lost to Virginia Union University 62-47 Saturday afternoon at Barco-Stevens Hall in Richmond, Virginia.



The loss drops the Lions record to 23-4 overall and 12-2 in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) games. The Panthers improve to 20-3 overall and 11-2 in league play. The loss was the Lions first in divisional play with their record falling to 6-1 in CIAA North division games.