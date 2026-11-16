Edward Waters makes history and NCAA D-II Playoffs

The moment Edward Waters University appeared on the NCAA Division II football selection show Sunday, Milne Auditorium erupted. Players, coaches, students, fans and alumni had gathered on the Jacksonville campus to watch together. They left with a piece of history. Florida’s first historically Black college or university had earned its first NCAA football playoff berth.

The Tigers will face No. 2 seed Valdosta State in the opening round Saturday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m. Eastern in Valdosta, Ga.

The berth comes five years after a summer that changed the course of the institution. Founded in 1866, 21 years before Florida A&M University, Edward Waters gained university status in June 2021 following approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. A month later, it announced its move from the NAIA to NCAA Division II and received provisional entry into the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, renewing a relationship that stretched back decades.

For Edward Waters President and CEO Dr. A. Zachary Faison Jr., investing in athletics was part of a broader plan to raise the university’s profile.

“Athletics for Edward Waters University, and I believe it should be for all of our HBCUs, should be the proverbial front porch to your institutions,” Faison said. “We are evidence of just the catalyzing effect that athletics can have on your overall growth, and on your brand as an institution.”

Toriano Morgan led the Tigers through the early years of the transition before leaving in 2024 to return to his alma mater, Tennessee State. Edward Waters turned to Morgan’s offensive coordinator, Brian Jenkins, a veteran head coach who had already won championships at the Division I level. Under Jenkins, the Tigers played their way into the national postseason conversation.

They reached No. 1 during the season after a 61–42 victory over Kentucky State in Jacksonville. A 45–24 loss to Benedict the following week, followed by setbacks against Central State and Allen, put their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

An agreement between the SIAC and Conference Carolinas gave Edward Waters one more game to make its case. The Tigers traveled to Chowan and beat the Hawks 35–29. On Sunday, they learned they had done enough to earn a spot in the 32-team field.

“We’re one of 32 teams in the country in the NCAA football playoffs,” Faison said. “You can’t buy that kind of branding and marketing.”

Faison sees the success of football, women’s basketball and baseball as part of a shift in how local students view Edward Waters. He said more high school graduates and community college transfers see staying in Jacksonville and attending EWU as a first choice.

“When you get that kind of synergy and excitement, particularly when you talk about young people, they want to go places where they’re winning,” Faison said.

Jenkins, Faison and Director of Athletics Ashley Connor joined the players and staff in celebrating at Milne Auditorium. On Saturday, the Tigers will take the field for their NCAA playoff debut with a coach who has been in the postseason before and a chance to bring home the program’s first NCAA playoff win.