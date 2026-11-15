JCSU Football Was One Point From a CIAA Title. Now Its Season Is Over.

On Saturday night in Durham, Maurice Flowers told his team there was still history to make. On Sunday, Johnson C. Smith (JCSU) football learned it would have to wait.

The Golden Bulls missed the NCAA Division II playoffs one day after falling 15–14 to Virginia Union in the CIAA championship. The Panthers claimed the conference’s automatic bid. Fayetteville State, the No. 4 seed in the CIAA’s championship weekend, earned an at-large berth after coming back to beat No. 3 Virginia State in the inaugural Friday Night Blitz.

The bracket revealed on the NCAA Division II selection show sends Fayetteville State (8–3) to No. 2 seed Kutztown (10–1) in the first round. No. 4 seed Virginia Union (10–1) will host California (Pa.) (8–3). JCSU was absent from the eight-team Super Region 1 bracket.

A win on Saturday would have given the Golden Bulls a second straight CIAA title and sent them straight into the NCAA playoffs. At 15–14, Virginia Union lifted the trophy and started thinking about its next opponent. JCSU had to wait until Sunday to find out whether it had another game.

A few feet in either direction

Fayetteville State trailed Virginia State 21–0 on Friday night. The Broncos came back to win 31–29 on John Hernandez-Vargas’ 30-yard field goal with 1:47 left, then watched Virginia State miss a 29-yarder as time expired. The win moved Fayetteville State to 8–3 and gave the Broncos one more result to put in front of the NCAA.

On the same field the next afternoon, JCSU took a 14–9 lead into the fourth quarter. The Golden Bulls missed a 36-yard field goal. Ninety seconds later, Ramon Brown ran 69 yards for the touchdown that put Virginia Union ahead. JCSU had another chance on its last drive, when Flowers went for it on fourth and short.

The Golden Bulls finished with 347 yards of offense, including 232 rushing yards from Fabian Duncan, and a one-point loss.

In the same stadium, less than 24 hours apart, a late kick went through for Fayetteville State, while JCSU missed one. Then there was the fourth down. A conversion would have kept the Golden Bulls’ drive alive and given them another chance to take the lead. They were that close to keeping the game—and their season—in their own hands.

JCSU had beaten Fayetteville State 20–14 in September. Both teams finished championship weekend 8–3. By Sunday, one was going to the playoffs, and the other had played its last game.

How the new Division II selection system works

The Division II bracket has 32 teams, with eight selected from each of four super regions. The NCAA sets aside places for automatic qualifiers first. Beginning this season, it uses the NCAA Power Index, or NPI, to fill the remaining regional spots. Super Region 1, the CIAA’s selection region, had four automatic bids and four at-large spots.

In the football formula, the NCAA weights strength of schedule three times as heavily as winning percentage in that part of the calculation. The formula also accounts for where games were played and awards bonuses for quality wins. That September head-to-head result counted as part of each team’s season. The at-large selection turned on the full regional ranking.

The Friday Night Blitz gave the CIAA’s third and fourth seeds a game during championship weekend. Fayetteville State used it to add a win to its résumé. The CIAA’s automatic berth was decided Saturday, when Virginia Union beat JCSU by a point.

One point, one play, one season

Saturday night, while Virginia Union celebrated, Flowers took the Golden Bulls into the locker room. Our Brick x Brick camera was the only one allowed to record his address. He asked his players to own the chances they had missed. Then he gave them a reason to look ahead.

If their name came up on Sunday, they could still win the first NCAA playoff game in school history.

At the podium later, Flowers made clear he expected a second straight bid. “The mistakes that were made tonight can’t go with us next week,” he said.

Go back two weeks, and the margin looks different. JCSU was coming off a loss at Bowie State when Fabian Duncan scored the walk-off touchdown in overtime against Virginia State. One play kept the Golden Bulls in the CIAA title race. A week later, they beat Livingstone to get back to Durham.

Those are the moments Brick x Brick is built around. A touchdown in overtime earns you another week with something on the line. A fourth down goes the other way, and a team that was close enough to win a second ring has to wait to see if it will play again. Over a season, those plays stack up. Over several seasons, they show what a program is building and how hard it is to build on what it already has.

A year ago, Not Done Yet followed JCSU from its first CIAA title since 1969 to its first Division II playoff game. This time, our camera was still rolling when Flowers called the team in. The speech will be part of the next chapters of the show. When the Golden Bulls broke the huddle on “Still not done,” they thought they had one more Saturday.

On Sunday, they found out they’d already played it.

Watch last year’s championship and playoff run in Not Done Yet, the two-part Season 4 event from Brick x Brick with JCSU Football, streaming free on Tubi.