Fort Valley State has fired its head football coach

Fort Valley State University has parted ways with head football coach Marlon Watson, adding another HBCU football program to the growing list of schools making coaching changes following the 2026 season.

The university announced the decision Friday, Nov. 13, through social media. Watson’s dismissal is effective immediately.

Watson was hired in February 2025 after previously serving as linebackers coach at Georgia Military College.

His departure comes less than two years after he took over the Wildcats’ football program.

Fort Valley State officials said an interim head coach will be appointed to oversee the program during the transition.

The university has not announced a permanent replacement or provided a specific reason for Watson’s dismissal.

Watson’s departure leaves Fort Valley State searching for new leadership as the HBCU looks to strengthen its position in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

In its announcement, the university thanked Watson for his service and wished him success in his future endeavors.

Fort Valley State also emphasized its commitment to the football program and its student-athletes.

“As the University moves forward, our commitment to the continued development and success of Wildcat Football remains strong,” the university stated.

“The well-being, academic achievement and athletic development of our student-athletes remain our highest priorities.”

University officials said they intend to provide stability throughout the transition.

“We will work to ensure a smooth transition while providing the stability and support our student-athletes and football program need,” the statement continued.

HBCU also faces presidential leadership transition

The coaching change comes as Fort Valley State navigates a separate transition in university leadership.

President Paul Jones announced his retirement in January following a decade of service.

Jones continues to serve in an interim capacity while the university searches for its next president.

The overlapping transitions mean Fort Valley State will be making significant leadership decisions both on campus and within its athletics department.

For the football program, the immediate priority will be identifying an interim coach before determining its long-term direction.

Fort Valley State’s announcement comes during the same weekend that Bethune-Cookman University dismissed head coach Raymond Woodie Jr.

Bethune-Cookman named former head coach Alvin “Shine” Wyatt as its interim replacement ahead of the Florida Classic against Florida A&M.

The two decisions involve programs competing in different HBCU football conferences, but both institutions are looking toward new leadership.

For Fort Valley State, the next coaching hire will be an important step in shaping the future of Wildcats football in the SIAC.

The university has not announced a timetable for naming its next permanent head coach.