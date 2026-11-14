CIAA thriller sees Fayetteville State complete massive comeback

DURHAM, N.C. — Fayetteville State delivered one of the most dramatic comebacks of the CIAA football season Friday night, rallying from a 21-point deficit to defeat Virginia State 31-29 in the inaugural CIAA Friday Night Blitz at Durham County Memorial Stadium.



John Hernandez-Vargas kicked a 30-yard field goal with 1:47 remaining to give Fayetteville State the lead, but the drama wasn’t over. Virginia State drove into Broncos territory before Ali Abdelkader missed a potential game-winning 29-yard field goal as time expired.



The victory improved Fayetteville State to 8-3 and strengthened its case for an NCAA Division II playoff berth.

Fayetteville State storms back from 21-point deficit

Virginia State (7-4) appeared headed toward a comfortable victory after building a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Trojans capitalized on a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown as the Broncos struggled to find their rhythm.



However, Fayetteville State quarterback Jamir Dismukes helped change the momentum.



Dismukes connected with Marcus Fleming for an 11-yard touchdown before finding Lorenzo Southern on a 36-yard scoring strike. Suddenly, the Broncos trailed just 21-14 at halftime.



The comeback continued in the third quarter when Noah Marshall broke loose for a 37-yard touchdown run, tying the contest at 21.



Fayetteville State’s defense also stepped up, forcing three consecutive Virginia State punts while holding the Trojans to five passing yards in the third quarter.



Dismukes gave the Broncos their first lead with a one-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, completing a 15-play, 68-yard drive.



Virginia State responded with an 18-play scoring possession capped by a seven-yard touchdown run from Baron Davis. A successful two-point conversion put the Trojans ahead 29-28 with just over four minutes remaining.



But Fayetteville State had one final answer. A 46-yard run by Isaiah Silver set up Hernandez-Vargas’ game-winning field goal, completing the remarkable comeback.

CIAA playoff hopes remain alive

Dismukes finished with 197 passing yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score. Silver rushed for 92 yards, and Southern caught four passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.



Freshman Zyking Patillo led the Broncos defensively with 12 tackles.



The victory could prove especially significant for Fayetteville State’s postseason aspirations.



The Broncos entered the weekend seventh in NCAA Division II Super Region 1’s NCAA Performance Indicator rankings, placing them firmly in the playoff conversation.



Now Fayetteville State must wait to learn whether its dramatic victory over Virginia State will be enough to extend its season.



The NCAA Division II playoff selection show is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. ET on NCAA.com.



For Fayetteville State, an unforgettable comeback may have delivered something even bigger than a historic CIAA Friday Night Blitz victory: an opportunity to compete for a national championship.