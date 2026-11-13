Central State quarterback leads 2026 All-SIAC football honors

ATLANTA — The SIAC announced its 2026 All-Conference football teams and individual award winners on Friday, Nov. 13. The selections were determined by a vote of the conference’s head coaches.

Central State quarterback Jackson Wasik was named both the SIAC Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year, highlighting a strong showing for Central State. The junior quarterback from Lexington, Kentucky, also earned first-team All-SIAC recognition.

Central State head coach Tony Carter was named Coach of the Year, giving the Marauders three of the conference’s major individual honors.

The awards recognize the top performers across one of the nation’s most established NCAA Division II HBCU football conferences.

Wasik headlines the 2026 All-SIAC selections after earning the conference’s highest individual honor.

The Central State quarterback was the only player to receive both the overall MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards.

His head coach, Tony Carter, was also recognized for his leadership of the Marauders.

Edward Waters linebacker Trevon French captured Defensive Player of the Year honors. The junior from Powder Springs, Georgia, was also selected to the All-SIAC first team.

Edward Waters added another major award when senior quarterback Tavion Faulk was named Newcomer of the Year. Faulk, a native of Carencro, Louisiana, earned second-team All-SIAC recognition.

Benedict College’s Christopher Johnson received Freshman of the Year honors.

Miles College offensive lineman Carmelo Turner, a senior from Atmore, Alabama, earned the conference’s Elite 17 award. Turner was also selected to the All-SIAC first team.

Benedict College leads first-team All-SIAC selections

Benedict College placed eight players on the first-team roster, the most of any SIAC program.

The Tigers were represented across the offensive line, defensive front, secondary and special teams.

Offensive linemen Isaiah Turner and Jaylin Walton earned first-team recognition, along with running back David Smith.

Defensively, Benedict placed lineman Ty’Metrius Patterson, linebacker Kahmari Cook and defensive back Ethan Nation on the first team.

The Tigers also swept the first-team kicking and punting positions with Zane Spires and Garrett Hyder.

Albany State also made a significant impact on the first team, led by versatile senior Cameron Watts.

Watts earned three first-team honors, receiving recognition as a defensive back, punt returner and kick returner.

Albany State tight end Omarion Dupree and defensive lineman Derrick Drayton also received first-team recognition.

Kentucky State placed three players on the first team: offensive lineman Clifford Moore Jr., wide receiver Darius Cyprian and defensive lineman Carlos Bazert.

Edward Waters earned three first-team selections with wide receiver Izaiah Jean-Baptiste, linebacker Trevon French and defensive back D’Juan Grant.

SIAC talent represented across the conference

Several other HBCU football programs were represented among the conference’s top performers.

Tuskegee running back Ja’khael Rowser earned first-team recognition after his junior season.

Allen University offensive lineman Chance Bush was selected to the first team, while Savannah State defensive lineman Adonis Brazil and Clark Atlanta linebacker Eric Searcy also received honors.

Lane College defensive back Frederick Lewis Jr. rounded out the first-team secondary.

The second-team selections featured additional standouts from across the SIAC.

Kentucky State had a particularly strong showing with eight second-team selections. Forest Gantz earned recognition at both kicker and punter.

Albany State placed offensive linemen Cameo Jones and Ty’Orice Brown on the second team, along with defensive back Rontavion Scott.

Edward Waters was represented by quarterback Tavion Faulk, running back Johntarrious Thomas and defensive lineman Jordan Allen.

Allen University earned second-team honors for tight end Michael Bowman, running back Javis Floyd Jr. and linebacker JayShawn Smalls.

Fort Valley State defensive back Kion Threalkill, Miles College punt returner Jaecyn Myles and Benedict kick returner Chris Butler were also among the second-team selections.

Award Recipient School Most Valuable Player Jackson Wasik Central State Offensive Player of the Year Jackson Wasik Central State Defensive Player of the Year Trevon French Edward Waters Freshman of the Year Christopher Johnson Benedict Newcomer of the Year Tavion Faulk Edward Waters Coach of the Year Tony Carter Central State Elite 17 Carmelo Turner Miles

The 2026 All-SIAC honors highlight the depth of talent throughout the conference, from Central State’s individual award winners to Benedict’s conference-leading first-team representation.

With players from across the league earning recognition, the selections provide a snapshot of the athletes who distinguished themselves during the 2026 HBCU football season.