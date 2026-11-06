Jackson State basketball wins despite being huge underdogs

Jackson State wasn’t supposed to win Thursday night against Tulane on the road. At least, that’s what the pregame projections suggested.

According to BetMGM, Tulane entered the matchup with a 72.7% probability of winning. Its spread model also gave the Green Wave a 66.1% chance of covering.

But Jackson State had other plans.

The Tigers rallied from a 15-point deficit to defeat Tulane 87-85 at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in New Orleans.

The dramatic finish came after Tulane was assessed an administrative technical foul for requesting a timeout it no longer had available.

Daeshun Ruffin stepped to the free-throw line with 1.6 seconds remaining and made both attempts. Those shots broke an 85-85 tie and gave Jackson State the victory.

The win was the first for Trey Johnson as Jackson State’s head coach.

Tulane loses a buy game to Jackson State.



The epitome of brutality. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 6, 2026

Jackson State Overcomes a Slow Start

Tulane appeared ready to justify its status as the favorite during the opening half.

The Green Wave jumped ahead 30-15 with 10:43 remaining before halftime. Jackson State struggled to slow Tulane’s offense during the early minutes.

However, the Tigers began finding their rhythm.

AT Manyuon scored on a driving layup before Mike Williams connected on a three-pointer. That basket trimmed the deficit to 30-22 and forced a Tulane timeout.

Jackson State continued cutting into the lead.

Manyuon delivered a steal and fast-break dunk to make the score 37-31 with just over five minutes remaining.

Tulane pushed its advantage back to 10 points, but Jackson State closed the half with six unanswered points.

Dorian McMillian scored 13 first-half points to help the Tigers enter halftime trailing just 42-38.

Mike Williams Sparks the Second-Half Comeback

Jackson State carried its momentum into the second half.

The Tigers quickly tied the game at 42 before Tulane regained control. The Green Wave eventually pushed its lead to eight points.

But Jackson State continued responding.

Mike Williams provided a major offensive spark off the bench. He scored seven consecutive points during one stretch to bring the Tigers within three.

Williams finished with 20 points in 30 minutes. He shot 7-of-12 from the field and connected on four three-pointers.

His scoring helped keep Jackson State within striking distance throughout the second half.

McMillian also continued his strong performance.

With 3:02 remaining, he knocked down a three-pointer to tie the game at 81.

The teams traded baskets and free throws during the closing minutes.

Ruffin tied the contest at 83 with a jumper before converting two free throws to make it 85-85 with 1:50 remaining.

Neither team could break the tie through normal play.

Then came the mistake that decided the game.

Tulane’s Timeout Mistake Opens the Door

With the score tied at 85, Tulane gained possession following a missed Jackson State three-pointer in the final seconds.

The Green Wave requested a timeout despite having exhausted its allotment.

Officials assessed an administrative technical foul.

Ruffin stepped to the line and calmly converted both free throws with 1.6 seconds remaining.

Jackson State suddenly held an 87-85 lead.

Tulane had one final opportunity, but TJ Nadeau’s three-point attempt at the buzzer was unsuccessful. McMillian was credited with a block on the final shot.

The Tigers celebrated a dramatic road victory that few expected before tipoff.

Five Jackson State Players Score in Double Figures

Jackson State received contributions throughout its lineup.

McMillian led the Tigers with 23 points and seven rebounds. He shot 7-of-12 from the field and made three of his five three-point attempts.

Williams added 20 points off the bench, while Ruffin finished with 17 points and eight assists.

Manyuon contributed 12 points, and Nikk Williams scored 10.

Jackson State shot 46.8% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range. The Tigers also made 20 of their 24 free-throw attempts.

Their second-half shooting helped fuel the comeback.

Jackson State connected on 51.6% of its shots after halftime, including five of 11 three-point attempts.

The Tigers also capitalized on Tulane’s mistakes.

Jackson State forced 17 turnovers and converted them into 18 points. Tulane managed just five points off Jackson State’s 10 turnovers.

The Tigers also received 35 points from their bench, compared with 20 for the Green Wave.

Tulane was led by Carson Schwieger and TJ Nadeau, who scored 16 points apiece.

A Statement Victory for Trey Johnson

Jackson State entered the game looking for its first win under Johnson.

The Tigers opened their season with a road loss to No. 19 Texas Tech. They then faced another difficult challenge against Tulane.

Instead of returning home winless, Jackson State delivered an early-season upset.

The Tigers overcame a double-digit deficit, received balanced scoring and took advantage of a late mistake.

The victory improved Jackson State to 1-1 and provided Johnson with his first win as head coach.

The Tigers won’t have much time to celebrate.

Jackson State returns to the road Monday for another challenging matchup against Mississippi State in Starkville. The game will be available on SEC Network+.

For now, Jackson State has already shown it can compete against programs from larger conferences.

And on Thursday night in New Orleans, the Tigers proved that pregame projections don’t decide basketball games.