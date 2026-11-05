One of College Basketball’s Shortest Players is thriving at an HBCU

At 5-foot-5, Nehemiah “Neo” Lawrence is hard to miss.

The Hampton University freshman is among the shortest players in NCAA Division I men’s basketball this season. But his size hasn’t stopped him from making an immediate impression.

Lawrence made his college debut against Georgia Tech on November 3. He finished with 10 points, three assists and three steals in 27 minutes off the bench.

The Pirates fell 75-55 in Atlanta, but Lawrence tied for the team lead in scoring. He also knocked down two of his three attempts from beyond the arc.

For a freshman making his first appearance against an ACC opponent, it was a promising start.

From Texas High School Standout to Hampton University

Lawrence arrived at Hampton after a successful high school career in Allen, Texas.

The Class of 2026 point guard built a reputation for his quickness, scoring ability and defensive intensity.

According to his reported high school statistics, Lawrence averaged 20.2 points, four assists and nearly four steals per game. He also shot better than 50 percent from the field.

Those numbers helped establish him as a productive player despite standing well below the typical height of a Division I guard.

His game relies on speed, ballhandling and the ability to change directions quickly. Lawrence also uses his quickness to pressure opposing ballhandlers and disrupt passing lanes.

That defensive approach was evident during his college debut.

Nehemiah Lawrence Makes an Immediate Impact Against Georgia Tech

Hampton faced a difficult challenge in its season opener at Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets built a 42-15 halftime lead and controlled much of the game. Georgia Tech also held a significant advantage in rebounding.

Lawrence, however, gave the Pirates a spark off the bench.

He scored 10 points on just five field-goal attempts. He also converted four free throws and recorded three steals.

His 27 minutes ranked among the highest totals for Hampton players in the game.

Lawrence and fellow reserve Etienne Strothers led the Pirates with 10 points apiece.

The performance offered an early glimpse of what Lawrence could bring to Hampton’s backcourt this season.

A Different Kind of Presence on the Court

At 5-foot-5, Lawrence faces a significant height disadvantage against many Division I opponents.

But basketball success isn’t measured by height alone.

Smaller guards often rely on quickness, court vision and defensive anticipation to compete against taller players. Lawrence has built his game around those skills.

His ability to create scoring opportunities and pressure opponents could make him an intriguing player to follow.

He also represents another example of the talent competing at historically Black colleges and universities.

Hampton, a member of the Coastal Athletic Association, provides Lawrence an opportunity to compete against Division I programs throughout the country.

And while his height will likely continue to attract attention, his production on the court may ultimately become the bigger story.

For Nehemiah “Neo” Lawrence, the college basketball journey is just beginning.