Jackson State holds off FAMU at homecoming

Jackson State turned a fourth-quarter deficit into a homecoming celebration Saturday, rallying past FAMU 27–17 before 44,173 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.



The Tigers scored 15 unanswered points in the final period to avoid a second consecutive loss. Jackson State improved to 6–1 overall and 3–1 in SWAC play, while Florida A&M dropped to 2–5 and 1–2.



For much of the afternoon, the Rattlers threatened to spoil the party. Jamal Hailey broke loose for an 81-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, giving FAMU a 17–12 advantage.



That lead held until the fourth, when Jackson State finally found the finishing touch its offense needed.



Jared Lockhart connected with Jabari Jones for a 25-yard touchdown with 12:21 remaining. Lockhart added the two-point conversion on the ground, pushing the Tigers ahead 20–17 and putting the homecoming crowd back in celebration mode.



The defense quickly provided another opportunity. Jackson State recovered a FAMU fumble at the Rattlers’ 29-yard line, setting up a four-play scoring drive.



Nate Blount IV finished it with a 2-yard touchdown run at the 9:49 mark. Andrew Ivaniciuc’s extra point extended the lead to 27–17. FAMU never scored again.

Takeaways turn the game

Jackson State collected five turnovers, including three interceptions, to overcome an uneven offensive performance and 105 penalty yards.



B.J. Washington intercepted two passes, while Mikey Johnson added another. Washington’s final interception ended a FAMU possession with 1:34 remaining, allowing the Tigers to close out the victory.



The defense also recorded three sacks and limited Armond Parker to 11 completions in 27 attempts. He threw for 163 yards without a passing touchdown.



Hailey supplied the Rattlers’ biggest offensive punch, rushing for 111 yards on 12 carries. His long touchdown accounted for nearly half of FAMU’s 164 rushing yards.



Jackson State countered with 228 yards on the ground. Li’Darious Pryor led the way with 80 yards, Blount added 63 and Lockhart contributed 53.



Caron Tyler scored the Tigers’ opening touchdown on an 8-yard run. Ivaniciuc’s 31-yard field goal and a safety helped Jackson State take a 12–10 halftime lead.



The Tigers finished with a 368–327 advantage in total offense and controlled possession for 36:07. Their fourth-quarter response ultimately made those advantages count.



Jackson State visits Bethune-Cookman next Saturday. FAMU returns home to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff for its own homecoming, seeking a rebound after letting a road upset slip away.