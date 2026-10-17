Winston-Salem State doubles season point total in blowout win

Winston-Salem State finally gave Tory Woodbury his first victory Saturday, defeating Bluefield State 43-14 after six losses to open the season.



The Rams delivered the breakthrough at Bowman Gray Stadium, combining explosive runs with a defense that scored twice. WSSU improved to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in CIAA play. Winston-Salem State University



For Woodbury, the result offered something his players had spent weeks pursuing: a chance to feel their work pay off.



“They’ve been so resilient. And I just love these kids, man. And I congratulate them,” Woodbury said afterward.



The celebration followed a performance that gave Winston-Salem State plenty to build upon. The Rams piled up 465 total yards, including 340 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.



Jayvion Danzy supplied the biggest offensive spark. He rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, averaging 11.4 yards per attempt.



His 39-yard touchdown run opened the scoring. A defensive safety later pushed the advantage to 9-0.



Bluefield State closed within 9-6 during the second quarter, giving the Rams another test of their ability to respond.



This time, Winston-Salem State answered decisively.



Brayden Jeffries found Jayden Grimes for an eight-yard touchdown with 1:54 remaining before halftime. WSSU carried a 16-6 lead into the break, then seized control with a 20-point third quarter.



Danzy struck again on a 64-yard touchdown run. Christopher McCorkle followed with a 59-yard fumble return for a score after Mecca Carr-Bordeaux forced the turnover.



An interception by Zymiere Dempsey-Freeman created another opportunity. Jeffries connected with Grimes for 74 yards during the ensuing possession, and Jamison Funderburk finished the drive with a three-yard touchdown.



Suddenly, a three-point game had become a 36-6 advantage. The Rams scored 27 unanswered points across the second and third quarters.

Winston-Salem State puts the pieces together

Woodbury saw the result as different phases finally coming together. His message afterward emphasized the players’ effort through the losing streak.



“They put in the time. We haven’t done anything different all week since we’ve been losing. They just brought the energy,” he said.



The defense matched that energy with five sacks and two takeaways. Carr-Bordeaux recorded 2.5 sacks, while Dempsey-Freeman led the Rams with nine tackles.



Jeffries completed seven of 10 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. Grimes caught three passes for 101 yards and a score.



C’Quarhion Mitchell added a 25-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to complete WSSU’s scoring.



There were still details to address. Winston-Salem State committed 12 penalties for 108 yards and converted just one of eight third-down opportunities.



But Saturday gave Woodbury a winning performance to evaluate, along with a tangible example of what his team can accomplish together.



“Now they can kind of get this feeling and see what they can do when they work together,” he said.



The next opportunity comes Oct. 24 at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m., with the Rams seeking consecutive victories.