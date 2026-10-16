HBCU Star Signed With the ROCKETS… But Will He Make the ROSTER?!

The former Howard University star and MEAC Player of the Year has signed with Houston, but his next opportunity could come through the NBA G League.

Former Howard University basketball star Bryce Harris has signed with the Houston Rockets, giving the 2026 MEAC Player of the Year another opportunity to establish himself in professional basketball. Houston added Harris on Friday, Oct. 16, just days before the NBA’s regular-season roster deadline. The signing continues a professional journey that began with the Oklahoma City Thunder during NBA Summer League. However, Harris faces a significant challenge: earning a place within an NBA organization that is preparing to finalize its roster. Yahoo Sports

For Harris, the Houston opportunity follows five seasons at Howard, where he helped the Bison capture three MEAC tournament championships and make three NCAA Tournament appearances. His college career ended with conference Player of the Year honors and a performance that helped deliver the first NCAA Tournament victory in school history. Now the 6-foot-4 guard is attempting to translate that success into a professional career. The signing puts Harris back inside an NBA organization, although his next destination could be the Rockets’ G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. HBCU Gameday

Five seasons at Howard built Harris’ reputation

Harris arrived at Howard in 2021 and remained with the Bison throughout his college career. While teammates moved to other programs and the transfer portal reshaped college basketball, the Brentwood, New York, native continued developing under head coach Kenneth Blakeney. That decision placed him at the center of Howard’s resurgence, which included MEAC tournament championships in 2023, 2024 and 2026. His value to the program extended beyond his statistics, particularly during a period when maintaining experienced players became increasingly difficult for college basketball programs.

The journey included a setback that threatened his momentum. Harris played just seven games during the 2024-25 season before suffering a season-ending injury, forcing him to return for a fifth year. He responded by starting all 35 games in 2025-26, averaging 17.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks. Those numbers helped him earn MEAC Player of the Year and All-Defensive Team honors, demonstrating the versatility that could be valuable at the professional level. Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Howard’s success during those five seasons also provides context for Harris’ latest opportunity. He finished his career with more than 1,500 points and 700 rebounds while earning three NCAA Tournament appearances. Howard’s athletic department credited him with being part of four winning seasons, something no Bison player had accomplished since the 1980s. The university also reported that Blakeney considers Harris the most important recruit in program history, a significant assessment from the coach who helped restore Howard’s position among the MEAC’s top programs. Howard University Athletics

The NCAA Tournament performance that defined his Howard career

Harris delivered one of his most important college performances during the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Facing UMBC in the First Four, Howard was attempting to secure its first NCAA Tournament victory. Harris finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds, including a turnaround jumper in the closing seconds that helped preserve an 86-83 victory. The win advanced Howard into the tournament’s round of 64 and gave the program a breakthrough that had eluded previous Bison teams. Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Howard’s season ended against eventual national champion Michigan, but Harris had already helped establish a new standard for the program. His accomplishments also brought recognition beyond the MEAC, including the Nolan Richardson Award, which recognizes leadership and contributions to a college basketball program. His decision to remain at Howard became a central part of his story as the Bison continued winning championships. That connection was evident when Harris discussed his college experience in an earlier HBCU Gameday feature examining his loyalty to Howard.

“Howard embraced me first,” Harris said while discussing his relationship with the university. He described the connection between the basketball program, the campus and the student body as an important part of his experience. Harris’ five-year career demonstrated how an HBCU program could develop a player from a young contributor into a conference Player of the Year. Now his professional opportunities provide another measure of that development. HBCU Gameday

From Oklahoma City to the Houston Rockets

Harris’ professional journey began shortly after the 2026 NBA Draft, when he went undrafted but secured a Summer League agreement with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The organization had previously brought him in for a predraft workout, giving Harris an opportunity to compete against other NBA prospects. During Oklahoma City’s Summer League finale against Brooklyn, Harris recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes. Although he appeared in only two Las Vegas Summer League games, the double-double demonstrated his ability to contribute on the glass against professional competition. Howard University Athletics

Houston now offers Harris a different opportunity, with the Rockets signing him shortly before teams must finalize their opening-night rosters. RotoWire identifies his agreement as an Exhibit 10 contract, a one-year, non-guaranteed arrangement frequently used to bring players into an NBA organization’s developmental system. Under NBA rules, these agreements can be converted into two-way contracts before the regular season begins. Players who are waived may also qualify for financial incentives if they join the organization’s G League affiliate and satisfy the required service period. RotoWire

That distinction is important because Harris is entering an organization with an established NBA roster. His signing does not guarantee he will remain with Houston when the regular season begins. The Rockets could waive him before Monday’s roster deadline, potentially opening a path to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, their G League affiliate. Such a move would give Harris an opportunity to develop against professional competition while remaining visible to NBA evaluators, although no G League destination has been confirmed. RotoWire

What comes next for Bryce Harris?

Harris brings an interesting combination of production and positional questions into his professional career. Howard listed him as a 6-foot-4 guard, but NBA transaction coverage identifies him as a forward, reflecting the challenge of determining where his college skill set fits professionally. His rebounding, defensive activity and ability to contribute in several statistical categories provide a foundation. However, competing for NBA minutes will require him to demonstrate that those skills translate against bigger, faster and more experienced players. Howard University Athletics

His shooting development will also matter as he attempts to establish a professional role. Harris shot 39% from 3-point range during his final college season, a useful number for a player who may need to operate away from the basket. NBA teams place considerable value on perimeter players who can defend multiple positions, rebound and make open shots. Harris demonstrated those qualities at Howard, but a larger sample against professional competition will ultimately determine how teams evaluate his potential. Sports Illustrated

The Rockets must finalize their roster before the regular season, making the coming days important for Harris’ immediate future. A place with Rio Grande Valley would provide another opportunity to establish himself in professional basketball, even if it falls short of an NBA roster spot. For Howard, the signing keeps one of its most accomplished recent players connected to the league after a career that included three championships and a historic NCAA Tournament victory. Harris has secured his second NBA organization opportunity since leaving Howard, and his next challenge is turning that opportunity into a lasting professional role.