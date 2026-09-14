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South Carolina State stays No. 1 in Black College Football Poll

South Carolina State
Tolly Carr

Author:

Tolly Carr

September 14, 2026

Chennis Berry, South Carolina State, SCSU

South Carolina State remains the team to beat in the latest Black College Football Poll, holding the No. 1 spot among Division I FCS HBCU programs after improving to 3-0.

The Bulldogs received 26 first-place votes and 520 points, giving them a sizable advantage over the rest of the Top 10. Jackson State remains No. 2 despite sitting at 2-0, while Alabama State holds the No. 3 position.

The latest rankings also produced movement near the bottom of the poll, with Alcorn State and Morgan State entering the Top 10.

South Carolina State has commanding lead at No. 1

South Carolina State has separated itself from the field through the opening weeks of the season.

The Bulldogs’ 520 points put them well ahead of Jackson State’s 406. Jackson State is followed by Alabama State with 370 points and Prairie View A&M with 336.

Delaware State rounds out the Top 5 with a 2-1 record and 320 points.

Grambling State remains sixth, while North Carolina Central moved up one position to No. 7.

Alabama A&M makes move after Week 2

One of the biggest movers is Alabama A&M, which jumped from No. 10 to No. 8.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 and received 168 points in the latest voting.

Alcorn State makes its first appearance in the Top 10 at No. 9. The Braves are 2-1 overall and 1-0 in SWAC play.

Morgan State also enters the rankings at No. 10 with an identical 2-1 overall record.

Black College Football Poll — Division I FCS

RankTeamRecordPoints
1South Carolina State3-0520
2Jackson State2-0406
3Alabama State2-1370
4Prairie View A&M1-2336
5Delaware State2-1320
6Grambling State2-1188
7North Carolina Central2-1170
8Alabama A&M2-1168
9Alcorn State2-1100
10Morgan State2-182

Others receiving votes: Howard (76), Bethune-Cookman (44), Texas Southern (22) and North Carolina A&T (12).

The gap between eighth-ranked Alabama A&M and ninth-ranked Alcorn State is notable, while Howard sits just six points behind Morgan State for the final position in the Top 10.

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