South Carolina State stays No. 1 in Black College Football Poll

South Carolina State remains the team to beat in the latest Black College Football Poll, holding the No. 1 spot among Division I FCS HBCU programs after improving to 3-0.

The Bulldogs received 26 first-place votes and 520 points, giving them a sizable advantage over the rest of the Top 10. Jackson State remains No. 2 despite sitting at 2-0, while Alabama State holds the No. 3 position.

The latest rankings also produced movement near the bottom of the poll, with Alcorn State and Morgan State entering the Top 10.

South Carolina State has commanding lead at No. 1

South Carolina State has separated itself from the field through the opening weeks of the season.

The Bulldogs’ 520 points put them well ahead of Jackson State’s 406. Jackson State is followed by Alabama State with 370 points and Prairie View A&M with 336.

Delaware State rounds out the Top 5 with a 2-1 record and 320 points.

Grambling State remains sixth, while North Carolina Central moved up one position to No. 7.

Alabama A&M makes move after Week 2

One of the biggest movers is Alabama A&M, which jumped from No. 10 to No. 8.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 and received 168 points in the latest voting.

Alcorn State makes its first appearance in the Top 10 at No. 9. The Braves are 2-1 overall and 1-0 in SWAC play.

Morgan State also enters the rankings at No. 10 with an identical 2-1 overall record.

Rank Team Record Points 1 South Carolina State 3-0 520 2 Jackson State 2-0 406 3 Alabama State 2-1 370 4 Prairie View A&M 1-2 336 5 Delaware State 2-1 320 6 Grambling State 2-1 188 7 North Carolina Central 2-1 170 8 Alabama A&M 2-1 168 9 Alcorn State 2-1 100 10 Morgan State 2-1 82

Others receiving votes: Howard (76), Bethune-Cookman (44), Texas Southern (22) and North Carolina A&T (12).

The gap between eighth-ranked Alabama A&M and ninth-ranked Alcorn State is notable, while Howard sits just six points behind Morgan State for the final position in the Top 10.