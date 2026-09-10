HBCU band hits historic member milestone

Virginia State University has reached a historic milestone as its band continues building a national reputation throughout the HBCU marching band world.



The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band has grown to more than 200 members for the 2026 season, making it the largest marching band in school history. The record-setting roster also cements the Trojan Explosion’s status as the largest band in the CIAA.



Students from across the country have joined the Petersburg, Va., program as its visibility has increased on some of the biggest stages in college and HBCU band culture.



“Our growth is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire program,” Trojan Explosion Director Dr. Taylor Whitehead said. “Over the past four years, our students have performed on some of the nation’s biggest stages while representing Virginia State University with excellence.”

Virginia State band has become national contender

The growth comes as Virginia State has established itself as one of the country’s most prominent Division II HBCU band programs.



The Trojan Explosion finished as the Division II runner-up in the Red Lobster Band of the Year competition in both 2023 and 2024. It has also earned multiple No. 1 ESPN Division II band rankings.



That reputation has carried into 2026. The Trojan Explosion currently sits at No. 1 in the HBCU Division II Band Media Poll, putting Virginia State at the top of the early-season rankings.



The program’s résumé extends well beyond competitions and polls. In recent years, the Trojan Explosion has performed at the White House, appeared nationally on NBC’s TODAY Show and entertained crowds at professional sporting events.



“The growth we are experiencing today reflects the commitment of our students and staff, as well as the reputation the Trojan Explosion has built across the country,” Whitehead said.



Expansion is visible throughout the program. Virginia State now features a 20-member tuba section, another school record.

HBCU band taking its show on the road

The 200-plus member Trojan Explosion won’t be confined to Virginia this fall.



Virginia State’s band is scheduled to make appearances in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, New York, Delaware and Maryland during the 2026 season. The schedule combines football games with battle of the bands events, high school performances and recruitment appearances.



Those trips give the HBCU another opportunity to put its growing band program in front of prospective students.



The Trojan Explosion will visit Orangeburg, S.C., as Virginia State football faces South Carolina State on Saturday. That matchup brings together two programs with strong marching band traditions while giving the record-setting Trojan Explosion another prominent stage.



With more than 200 members, a No. 1 media ranking and consecutive national runner-up finishes already on its résumé, Virginia State University enters the fall with its largest band — and one of its biggest profiles — ever.