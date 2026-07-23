MEAC rebranding, expanding its media network

BALTIMORE – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced Tuesday the rebranding and expansion of the MEAC Digital Network as the MEAC Network, unveiling an enhanced streaming platform designed to provide fans with greater access to live events, championship competition, original programming and exclusive content from across the league.



The announcement was made by MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills during the 2026 MEAC Football Media Day at M&T Bank Stadium.

“The evolution of the MEAC Digital Network into the MEAC Network represents our continued commitment to enhancing the fan experience and showcasing the incredible stories, student-athletes and institutions that make this conference special,” said Stills. “This expanded platform allows us to provide greater access to MEAC content while creating new opportunities to connect with our fans, alumni and supporters wherever they are.”



The enhanced network will serve as the conference’s official streaming destination, offering more than 100 live events annually, including regular-season competition and live coverage of conference championship events. In addition to live programming, the platform will feature original content from across campuses, exclusive features and behind-the-scenes coverage, as well as an expanded on-demand library of archived game.



Available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Android TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and the MEAC Network website, the platform provides access to more than 150 million U.S. streaming households, allowing fans to watch content anytime and anywhere.

MEAC Network Highlights

More than 100 live events annually

Live coverage of championship events

Original programming from across campuses

Exclusive content and behind-the-scenes features

On-demand archived games

Available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Android TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and the web

Access to more than 150 million U.S. streaming households

Watch anytime, anywhere